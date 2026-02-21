UP CM Yogi Adityanath praised PM Modi as the state's first semiconductor unit was launched in Jewar, Greater Noida. Adityanath called Jewar a 'jewel' and highlighted the region's transformation, marking a step in India's 'tech-ade' vision.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing India as a new hub for emerging technologies. During the India Chip Ltd ceremony in Greater Noida, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister declared that under the Prime Minister's guidance, Jewar is emerging as a jewel for both the state and the nation. He emphasised that the establishment of the state's first semiconductor unit marks a significant step in carrying this new vision forward. "We are grateful to the Prime Minister, who has established the country as a new hub for emerging technologies. For the past four days, the entire country and the world have been gathered at the Bharat Mandapam AI Impact Summit... Through this AI Impact Summit, we, on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, express our heartfelt gratitude for the vision it has provided for a brighter future for India and for making life easier and more accessible for humanity," said CM Yogi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jewar's Transformation: From Chaos to 'Jewel'

"During the tenure of previous governments, this region was the scene of gunfire, kidnappings, and chaos, so severe that people were unable to leave their homes after sunset. Today, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Jewar is emerging as the jewel not only of Uttar Pradesh but also of India and today, the state's first semiconductor unit has been established here to take this new vision forward," added CM Yogi.

Earlier, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union MoS Jitin Prasada, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, along with other dignitaries, attended the groundbreaking ceremony of India Chip Limited, which was held in Greater Noida today. PM Modi performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the HCL-Foxconn Joint Venture project, India Chip Pvt Ltd, in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in Uttar Pradesh. via video conferencing.

PM Modi's Vision for a 'Tech-ade'

Speaking on the occasion, he said wherever a semiconductor unit is established, design centres emerge, startup ecosystems develop, and innovation accelerates. He also talked about the India AI Impact Summit, which concluded today. "Today, India is rapidly progressing towards its goal of development. I have also said from the Red Fort that India has no time to pause or slow down. Since the beginning of 2026, India has accelerated its progress... and now this week is also proving to be historic for India," he said.

The Prime Minister said this decade is a 'tech-ade' for India. "Whatever India is doing in the field of technology in this decade will become the basis of our strength in the 21st century... India may have started its journey in the semiconductor sector late, but today, we are progressing at a rapid pace. India has so far approved 10 semiconductor fabrication and packaging projects under its Semiconductor Mission. Four of these units are set to commence production very soon."

The Prime Minister said that in every technology that will shape the future of humanity, India is making unprecedented investments today. (ANI)