Ahead of a key JDU legislative meeting, supporters put up posters urging Nishant Kumar to be appointed the party's legislative leader. Meanwhile, Samrat Choudhary has been sworn in as Bihar's first BJP CM, succeeding Nitish Kumar.

Push for Nishant Kumar as JDU Legislative Leader

Supporters of the Janata Dal United (JDU) on Monday placed posters outside the residence of Nishant Kumar in Patna, urging the party to appoint him as the leader of the legislative party ahead of the party meeting on Monday.

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JDU leaders reached the residence of party chief Nitish Kumar today to attend the high-level legislative meeting. Addressing reporters, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and JDU leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said, "Today there is a meeting of the legislative party, in which our national president and all the big leaders of the party will be present. In that meeting, there will be discussions on how to proceed with the work related to the legislative party, and also on the upcoming short session of the assembly regarding all these matters."

JDU MLA Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha told reporters here, "Everyone is gathering here. Nishant ji should come forward. He should stand firm."

Major Political Shift as Samrat Choudhary Takes Charge

On Thursday, JDU Leader Nishant Kumar called the newly appointed Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary his "elder brother" and reiterated to carry forward the vision of his father and Rajya Sabha MP Nitish Kumar. He further said that CM Samrat Choudhary will work on the development of Bihar under the "guidance" of Nitish Kumar.

On Wednesday, marking a historic shift in the state's political landscape, Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as the first-ever Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister of Bihar. In a sweeping consolidation of power, the 57-year-old leader has retained the critical Home Department and assumed control over 29 departments, signalling an era of centralised leadership as he succeeds Nitish Kumar's 21-year tenure.

By retaining the Home Department, Choudhary keeps a firm grip on law and order, police administration, and state security. His portfolio includes Agriculture, Health, Tourism, Art and Culture and Sports, among others.

To balance the coalition, JD(U) veterans Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha MP and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation as the Bihar Chief Minister to the Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd), marking the end of his over two-decade-long career as the CM.

Janata Dal (United) chief, Nitish Kumar, won his fifth election in 2025 as the NDA secured a two-thirds majority in Bihar and took oath for the 10th time as the Chief Minister of the state.

Following Kumar's resignation, Samrat Choudhary was elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Bihar, paving the way for his elevation. (ANI)