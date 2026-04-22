The JD(U) announced a major organisational reshuffle, with Nitish Kumar's approval. MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has been named Working President, while Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi is the new Vice-President. Nitish Kumar continues as Party President.

The Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday announced a reconstitution of its national office bearers, with Rajya Sabha MP and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar approving key organisational changes.

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According to a press release issued by the party, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Member of Parliament, has been named Working President, while Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi, former MP, has been appointed Vice-President of the party.

Key Organisational Appointments

The party also named Dr. Alok Kumar Suman as Treasurer and announced a wide list of appointments across key organisational positions, including several General Secretaries and Secretaries. As per the release, Nitish Kumar continues as the President of the party. The restructuring is aimed at strengthening the party's organisational framework at the national level, with multiple leaders assigned responsibilities across various roles.

New General Secretaries

The list of office bearers also includes Manish Kumar Verma, Afaque Ahmad Khan, Shyam Rajak, Ashok Choudhary, Ramesh Singh Kushwaha, Ram Sewak Singh, Kahkeshan Parveen, Kapil Harischandra Patil, Raj Singh Maan, Sunil Kumar (Engineer Sunil), Harshvardhan Singh, and Maulana Ghulam Rasool Baliawi among the General Secretaries.

New Secretaries Appointed

Several leaders, including Rajeev Ranjan Prasad, Rabinder Prasad Singh, Vidya Sagar Nishad, Dayanand Rai, Sanjay Kumar, Mohammad Nisar, Ruhi Tagung, and Nivedita Kumari, have been appointed as Secretaries.

JDU Legislative Meeting

On Monday, JDU leaders reached the residence of party chief Nitish Kumar to attend the high-level legislative meeting. While supporters of the Janata Dal United (JDU) placed posters outside the residence of Nishant Kumar in Patna on Monday, urging the party to appoint him as the leader of the legislative party ahead of the party meeting.

Addressing reporters ahead of the meeting, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and JDU leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said, "There is a meeting of the legislative party, in which our national president and all the big leaders of the party will be present. In that meeting, there will be discussions on how to proceed with the work related to the legislative party." (ANI)