Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a 'Holi Milan' in Kashipur, urging citizens to integrate traditional values into daily life. He stressed balancing scientific progress with cultural roots while celebrating with diverse folk performances.

CM Dhami Emphasises Integrating Tradition into Daily Life

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in a 'Holi Milan' ceremony held at the Municipal Corporation Ground in Kashipur, Udham Singh Nagar. During the celebration, the CM emphasised the importance of integrating traditional values into daily life rather than limiting them to festive occasions.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during the Holi Milan ceremony, said, " Under the leadership of our Prime Minister, we are not only progressing but also uplifting our culture and traditions. It is our responsibility to ensure that our traditions are not confined to festivals alone, but are a part of our daily lives. While we are indeed advancing in the fields of science and technology, it is equally important that we remain connected to our roots."

Festivities at CM's Residence

Meanwhile, Holi was celebrated with traditional joy and cultural grandeur at the private residence of CM Dhami in Nagla Tarai, Khatima, on Saturday. On the occasion, the Chief Minister, along with his family, warmly welcomed and felicitated the visiting Holi revellers. Extending his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state, he applied abir and gulal to those present and conveyed his best wishes for the festival.

A Vibrant Celebration of Culture and Unity

During the Holi Milan ceremony, women from various communities enthralled the audience with Holi songs and cultural performances based on Hindi, Kumaoni, Tharu, and Bengali folk traditions.

The vibrant celebration, adorned with diverse cultural hues, witnessed the Chief Minister joining the revellers and joyfully swaying to traditional folk tunes, further enhancing the warmth and festive spirit of the event.

Residents also participated enthusiastically in the ceremony, making it a lively and inclusive gathering. The event stood as a vivid reflection of the state's rich cultural heritage, unity in diversity, and the spirit of social harmony.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister wished for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of all citizens and called upon everyone to strengthen the bonds of love, goodwill, and cooperation in society.