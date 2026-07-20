Amid the saffron school controversy in Bihar, JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha stated that 'education has no colour' and backed the Centre on the NEET issue. Leader Neeraj Kumar stressed that quality education is more important than building colours.

Amid a reported controversy surrounding a decision to paint Govt Model schools in Bihar in Saffron, JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said that education should not be linked to colours while backing the Centre's handling of the NEET issue.

Speaking to ANI, Jha said education is for everyone and should not be politicised. "Education has no colour. Nitish Kumar had initiated such Model Schools. Education is for everyone. I don't think it should be given any colour," he said.

JDU Backs Centre's Handling of NEET Issue

Responding to issues being raised by the Opposition over the alleged NEET paper leak, the JD(U) MP said the government had acted promptly and did not attempt to cover up the matter. "As far as NEET is concerned, the government didn't do any cover-up. When it came to NEET, the government cancelled the exam. Action was taken against the accused. Another exam was conducted in a foolproof manner with the help of agencies. There is no doubt that children suffered, but if there was any deficiency, it would be rectified," Jha said.

'Ram Mandir Associated with Devotion'

On the Ram Mandir issue, he said the matter was linked to the faith of millions and that the government had already initiated action. "Ram Mandir is associated with the devotion of the people. We are all sad about what happened. But a committee was formed, and action is being taken," he added.

His remarks came on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, as the Opposition raised issues including the NEET paper leak row.

Focus on Quality Education, Not Colour: Neeraj Kumar

Meanwhile, JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar said that the focus should remain on ensuring quality education rather than the colour of school buildings. Kumar said the party's guiding principle is rooted in the Preamble to the Constitution, which guarantees access to education for people of all religions and communities. "Our party's fundamental principle, rooted in the Preamble to the Constitution, is that the right to education must be accessible to people of all religions and communities. Simply changing the colour scheme does not guarantee that right. What truly matters is ensuring that children receive quality education," he said.

Kumar also raised concerns over the treatment of the names of people who donated land for schools, saying their contribution should be respected. "Furthermore, there are those ancestors who donated their land; if the names of such donors end up relegated to the bottom of a plaque, it certainly affects the honour of those ancestors. It is the government's responsibility to ensure that the sentiments of our forebears are not hurt in this process," he added. (ANI)