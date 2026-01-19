A video showing JD(U) MLA Anant Singh allegedly smoking a cigarette inside a hospital in Bihar has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage and reactions.

A video showing JD(U) MLA Anant Singh allegedly smoking a cigarette inside a hospital in Bihar has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage and reactions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to reports, the footage is from IGIMS Hospital in Patna, where Anant Singh is said to be undergoing medical examinations. The MLA is currently lodged in Beur Jail and has been visiting the hospital regularly due to health-related issues.

Scroll to load tweet…

The video has sparked debate online over conduct and protocol inside medical facilities.

The clip, widely circulated on social media, shows the Mokama MLA casually smoking a cigarette inside the premises of Patna’s IGIMS hospital while being surrounded by supporters, passing security personnel, and without any visible intervention from hospital authorities.

Anant Singh currently in jail

Anant Singh is currently lodged in Beur Jail in connection with the Dular Chand murder case, which surfaced just ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections. Despite being behind bars, he contested the polls and emerged victorious. His bail plea was later rejected, but medical grounds have allowed him periodic visits to IGIMS during one of which the now-controversial video was reportedly shot.

RJD slams JD(U)

The RJD spokesperson Priyanka Bharti slammed the incident on X, accusing the administration of allowing “good governance to go up in smoke” while extending special treatment to a powerful prisoner.

RJD national spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed escalated the attack further, questioning whether laws apply selectively in Bihar. “Does the ban on smoking not hold inside hospitals?” he asked, directly targeting the BJP-JDU alliance.

Notably, the COTPA Act of 2003 strictly prohibits smoking in hospitals, government buildings, and public spaces, making violations punishable offences.