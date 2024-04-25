Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    JD(U) leader Saurabh Kumar shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Bihar's Patna

    Bike-borne assailants shot at a youth leader of Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in Patna on Wednesday (April 24). Saurabh Kumar, who was returning from an event was fatally shot.

    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 8:12 AM IST

    The Janata Dal (United) youth leader Saurabh Kumar, was fatally shot in Patna, Bihar on Wednesday (April 24), while returning from an event.

    During the late-night incident, another individual accompanying Saurabh Kumar, identified as Munmun, sustained injuries, by being shot three times. Reportedly, the JD(U) leader was shot twice in the head by four assailants on motorcycles. Both victims were promptly transported to a hospital, where Saurabh Kumar was pronounced dead by doctors, while Munmun remains in a serious condition.

    Upon hearing the news, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Misa Bharti, arrived in Punpun to meet the victim's family members.

    Further details are awaited...
     

