Jaya Bachchan criticized high taxes in the entertainment industry, calling FM Nirmala Sitharaman a 'great storyteller.' Sitharaman clarified that entertainment tax and ticket pricing fall under the state's domain, not the central government's.

Jaya Bachchan, Sitharaman Spar Over Entertainment Tax

Interjecting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reply on the budget for the entertainment industry, Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan termed the minister as "a great storyteller" and raised questions on taxation that has led to an increase in ticket pricing. "You have given very good answers. You are a great storyteller. For us, great entertainment. I am talking about the entertainment industry and ticket prices. We are the highest tax-paying industry," Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said in the Rajya Sabha

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nirmala Sitharaman, addressing Jaya Bachchan's concerns, said that entertainment tax and ticket pricing do not fall under the central government's domain. "On the specific question that she raised, that the industry is suffering because the ticket prices are too high. I must submit the entertainment tax; ticketing is a state subject. No point in asking me," she said.

FM Details Budget Provisions for Entertainment Industry

Jaya Bachchan's interjection came while Nirmala Sitharaman was responding to her question about whether the Union Budget 2026 offers anything for the entertainment industry. Refuting SP MP claim, Finance Minister said budget has given "sustained attention", emphasising that steps to ensure skilling of content creators, animators and visual artists have been taken.

"Sustained attention has been given. The budget recognises the animation, visual effects, and content creation economy as a growth engine. As a result, support has been announced: the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies will now help in skilling and establishing content-creator labs in 1500 schools across the country. Two million professionals will be created by 2030. Content creation is a highly skilled sector," she said.

She also stated that new National Institute of Design branches are being announced to address the "skill shortage, the production of design, costumes, sets and visual aesthetics."

She also highlighted the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit 2025 held in Mumbai. "We held Waves 2025. It was a global industries platform. Over ninety countries participated in it. 10,000 plus delegates were there. Thousands of creators were there. More than 300 companies participated in it. Are these not efforts towards the entertainment industry?" she said.

(ANI)