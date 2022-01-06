Hairstylist Jawed Habib spits on a woman’s hair, twice; Netizens call him out for his disgusting act

Jawed Habib is a known name in the hairstyling world. His latest sickening act during a training session is being hugely called out on social media.

Image: Still from the video

A video of hairstylist Jawed Habib has been doing rounds on social media, drawing major flak from the netizens. In this video, Jawed is seen spitting on a woman’s hair during a training session. This disgusting act of the hairstylist has upset social media users for all the right reasons.

The video of Jawed Habib spitting on a woman named Pooja Gupta is being shared widely on the micro-blogging site Twitter. The incident is said to be of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh and took place on Wednesday. However, it went hugely viral on Thursday.

In another video, the lady, Pooja Gupta, spoke about the incident. She said that she was called up the stage by Jawed Habib during a seminar on hairstyling. He was to demonstrate a haircut on her. And while doing that, he purposely spits on her hair twice saying that if you have not shampooed your hair and have a shortage of water, you can spit on the hair. Pooja also alleged that Habib suggested to the attendees that they can do the same for their customers. Furthermore, she alleged that justifying Habib’s act, his manager told Pooja, who runs a beauty salon by the name of ‘Shikha Beauty Parlour’, that his act was all fun and a joke.

With this act of Jawed Habib, Pooja Gupta has said that her reputation has been maligned. She told media that one of her students rang her up after the incident and said what reputation of hers is left after Habib spits on her in front of the people.

Meanwhile, social media users have been calling out the hairstylist for his act. One of the users called it “disgusting” while some also asked for a legal course of action against Jawed Habib. Take a look at some of the reactions here: