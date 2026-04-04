A Saket Court remanded Jawad Ahmed Siddique and two others to judicial custody until April 17 in a second money laundering case. The accused were produced after 10 days in ED custody. Siddique was arrested in the case while already in custody.

Saket Court on Saturday remanded Jawad Ahmed Siddique and two other accused in Judicial custody in the second money laundering case. They were produced before the court after 10 days of the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s custody. Siddique has been arrested in a money laundering case linked to a Land deal worth crores.

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Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan remanded all three Accused persons, namely Jawad Ahmed Siddique, Shriom Chauhan and Vinod Kumar, in judicial custody till April 17. ED had moved an application through SPP Simon Benjamin seeking 14 days of Judicial custody. After hearing the submissions, the court allowed the applications and remanded all Accused persons in Judicial custody.

Court Grants Amenities in Custody

During the hearing, Advocate Talib Mustafa, Vishwendra Tomar and Ketan Kumar spoke for the accused, Jawad Ahmed Siddique. An application seeking bedding and a mosquito net in judicial custody. They also sought permission to allow the Accused to carry his spectacles and medicine in judicial custody. The court directed that Jawad Ahmed Siddique carry his spectacles and medicine as prescribed by the doctor in judicial custody. The court directed the Jail authorities to provide bedding and a mosquito net as per the jail manual. The court also allowed Shriom Chauhan to carry his spectacles and medicine as prescribed by the doctor in judicial custody.

Second Money Laundering Case for Siddique

It is the second money laundering case in which Jawad Ahmed Siddique has been arrested. He was arrested by the ED while he was in judicial custody in the first case of money laundering. ED has already filed a charge sheet in the first money laundering case. The Delhi Police crime branch has also filed two cases against him. (ANI)