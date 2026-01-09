Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini met a delegation from Japan's Mizuho Bank to discuss economic cooperation. The bank, which relocated to Gurugram, is keen on an MoU for investments in sectors like automobiles, finance, and semiconductors.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a meeting with a delegation led by Managing Director and India Head of Mizuho Bank of Japan, Ryo Murao, at the Civil Secretariat here. The meeting focused on strengthening economic cooperation and exploring new avenues for strategic investments in Haryana. During the discussions, the delegation expressed keen interest in entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Foreign Cooperation Department of Haryana. Key areas identified for collaboration included automobile manufacturing, education, financial services and, notably, the semiconductor sector, which is emerging as a critical area of global and national importance, according to an official release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mizuho Bank's Strategic Move to Haryana

The delegation informed the Chief Minister that, impressed by Haryana's progressive policies and robust Ease of Doing Business ecosystem, Mizuho Bank has shifted its office from Delhi to Gurugram. They sought continued cooperation and support from the State Government to further expand their operations and investment footprint in Haryana.

Haryana Pledges Full Support and Cooperation

The Chief Minister assured the delegation of the State Government's full support and said Haryana is committed to providing a stable, investor-friendly environment backed by transparent governance, modern infrastructure and skilled manpower. He emphasized that Haryana's strategic location, policy reforms and proactive administrative approach make it a preferred destination for global investors, especially in high-technology and knowledge-driven sectors.

On the occasion, Nayab Singh Saini also presented a copy of the Bhagavad Gita to Ryo Murao and discussed its timeless philosophy and universal message of duty, ethics and balanced decision-making.

Driving Haryana's Global Outreach

The Department of Foreign Cooperation is a dedicated department of the Haryana Government, responsible for the state's diplomacy, bilateral and multilateral relations at the international level, and assistance to the Haryanvi Diaspora. It propagates the state government's vision of transforming Haryana through a 'Go Global Approach'.