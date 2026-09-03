Mathura, Lord Krishna's birthplace, is brightly illuminated for Janmashtami celebrations. Temples like Shri Krishna Janmasthan and Banke Bihari Mandir are seeing huge crowds of devotees, with similar festive scenes at Delhi's ISKCON temple.

Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, lit up in colourful illuminations on Thursday night as the city prepared to celebrate Janmashtami, with temples and religious sites decorated ahead of the festival.

The Shri Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura was illuminated with elaborate lights on the eve of Janmashtami, adding to the festive atmosphere across the city. The illuminated Shri Krishna Janmasthan presented a striking visual display as decorative lighting highlighted the temple complex and its surroundings.

Devotees Throng Mathura and Vrindavan

The celebrations have drawn devotees to Mathura and Vrindavan, with large numbers of people arriving to participate in prayers and witness the special Janmashtami rituals.

A huge crowd of devotees gathered at the Shri Banke Bihari Ji Mandir in Vrindavan for the Janmashtami aarti. The temple premises were packed with devotees, with people standing in long queues and moving through barricaded areas as they waited for darshan and participated in the celebrations.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also inaugurated Kanha Bhakti Stambh here. The heavy footfall reflects the significance of Mathura and Vrindavan during Janmashtami, when devotees from different places visit the twin temple towns associated with Lord Krishna.

Celebrations in Delhi

In Delhi, the ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash was also illuminated for Janmashtami. The temple was decorated with colourful lighting featuring depictions of Lord Krishna and Radha, creating a festive display outside the temple premises.

A large number of devotees have gathered at the ISKCON temple to take part in the Janmashtami celebrations. Police personnel have also been deployed at the temple to manage the crowd and maintain security as devotees continue to arrive.

With crowds continuing to gather at prominent temples, arrangements for crowd management and security remain an important part of the celebrations. At the ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash and other temples as well, police presence has been maintained as devotees gather for the festival.

About Krishna Janmashtami

Krishna Janmashtami, also known simply as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. It is observed according to Hindu luni-solar calendar, on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada of the Hindu Calendar, which overlaps with August and September of the Gregorian calendar.

In Mathura and Vrindavan, the celebrations hold particular significance because of their close association with Krishna’s life and traditions.

The combination of elaborate illuminations and large gatherings has brought a festive atmosphere to Mathura, Vrindavan and Delhi as devotees come together to celebrate Janmashtami. (ANI)