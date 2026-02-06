The father of a 25-year-old man who died after falling into a pit in Janakpuri has blamed the Delhi Jal Board for negligence. The family also criticised the police response. The incident has sparked a political row between AAP and BJP.

The father of 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani has accused the Delhi administration and the Delhi Jal Board of negligence following the death of his son, who reportedly fell into a deep pit dug for repair work in Janakpuri late Thursday night. Speaking to ANI, the father of the deceased, Naresh Chand, said, "It is the Delhi Jal Board's and the Administration's mistake. Until a few days ago, there was no pit at the spot."

The tragic incident occurred when Kamal Dhyani, a resident of Janakpuri, was riding his motorcycle home. Police confirmed the identification of the deceased.

Family, Friends Allege Police Negligence

Dhyani's brother claimed that the family did not recieve any help even after visiting six police stations and received the information only after calling him on his phone in the morning, which was received by an official to extend the news of his death.

Dhyani's friend condemned the police response, alleging that the urgency of the situation was ignored and that authorities failed to track the exact location of Kamal's mobile phone during the search, which contributed to the fatality. He further questioned how his phone could not be tracked last night.

Political Blame Game Erupts

In response to the incident, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, calling the tragedy "not an accident, but murder" caused by "extreme negligence." In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "This is not an accident, but murder. The BJP has learned nothing even from the Noida incident. Extreme negligence and an utterly irresponsible attitude have now become the hallmark of BJP governments, and it is the common people who are paying the price for it. May God grant strength to that family which lost their child due to the government's negligence."

Earlier, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also criticised the Delhi government, stating that authorities had failed to learn lessons from past accidents at unmarked construction sites. Following the incident, Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood is scheduled to inspect the site on February 7. In a statement, the Delhi government said it has taken cognisance of the death and assured strict action against those responsible. (ANI)