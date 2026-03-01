Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' resumed, drawing massive crowds. He reiterated the BJP's commitment to reclaim 5 lakh bighas of encroached land and grant land pattas exclusively to indigenous communities in the state.

The 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' resumed in Assam on Sunday from the Jagiroad constituency, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined by Assam BJP State President Dilip Saikia. The procession covered Morigaon, Raha, Nagaon and Barhampur constituencies under the campaign theme "Assam's Security is BJP's Commitment." Thousands again gathered to welcome the leadership, offering floral tributes and vocal support.

Commitment to Land Rights and Indigenous Identity

During the course of the yatra, the Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to reclaiming five lakh bighas of encroached land over the next five years. He asserted that land pattas would be granted exclusively to indigenous people, sending what he described as a clear message regarding the protection of Assam's land and identity.

Cultural Preservation and Anti-Encroachment Drive

The yatra also highlighted the government's initiatives to restore and redevelop the historic Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev, as part of broader cultural and heritage preservation efforts. Symbolically, the presence of bulldozers during segments of the procession underscored the administration's stated resolve against illegal encroachment.

Massive Public Turnout and Support

The first day of the Yatra led by the Chief Minister concluded late last night in the Naduar constituency after traversing Dhekiajuli, Borsola, Tezpur and Rangapara constituencies. Beginning at 10 in the morning and continuing past midnight, the yatra witnessed participation from hundreds of thousands of people who lined the streets to extend their blessings and support.

Throughout the route, the public welcomed the Chief Minister with traditional rituals, lighting earthen lamps and incense, and showering him with flower petals as a mark of respect and goodwill.

Gratitude for Government Initiatives

Large gatherings assembled along the highways to express gratitude for a series of policy measures undertaken by the state government, including land pattas for indigenous residents, merit-based and transparent recruitment processes, welfare schemes for youth empowerment, the Orunodoi initiative, the Chief Minister's Entrepreneurship Mission, wage enhancement for tea garden workers, and land rights initiatives.

Supporters described CM Sarma as their first and foremost choice for a secure and developed Assam, raising slogans and cheering along the yatra route.

BJP's Official Stance on the Yatra

In a press statement issued from the BJP State Headquarters at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, party spokesperson Pranjal Kalita said, "The Jan Ashirwad Yatra is not merely a political programme but an outreach initiative aimed at reaffirming the party's commitment to safeguarding the interests of Assam's indigenous communities."

He stated that the yatra reflects the government's accountability to the indigenous populace and its resolve to ensure security, development and lawful governance across the state. (ANI)