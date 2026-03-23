Jammu's biggest Tulip garden in Sanasar Valley will open soon for the public with an e-ticketing system. The garden, spread over 35 Kanal land, features more than 2 lakh flowers of 25 varieties, and a high tourist footfall is expected.

Jammu's Largest Tulip Garden to Open Soon

The biggest Tulip garden of Jammu is all set to open soon for the public in the Sanasar Valley, an official confirmed on Monday. Speaking to ANI, Director, Department of Floriculture, Vivek Modi said, "I am here to see the development and how the Tulips have bloomed. It (The garden) will open within a few days. It will have an e-ticketing system. This has developed a lot. We will submit a report today. The footfall of the tourists will be good this time."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He informed that this year, in the Tulip garden, spread over 35 Kanal land, more than 2 lakh flowers of 25 varieties have been planted. He further said that there is a fountain in the middle of the garden, with a good lighting arrangement.

He stated that within days, the Tulip garden will be open for the public, and tourists will be able to get their bookings through e-ticketing. "Unlike last year, this season, more footfall of tourists is expected in the Tulip garden of Sanasar," said Modi.

Srinagar's Tulip Garden Praised

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared glimpses of "Asia's largest tulip garden in Srinagar", which he said looked vibrant even before the full bloom. He also appreciated gardeners and the Floriculture Department team for their hard work.

"Got a sneak preview of Asia's largest tulip garden in Srinagar earlier today. The garden is still 7-8 days away from its full bloom, but it's already bursting with colour. The garden looks amazing. The team of gardeners has done an amazing job under the supervision of the Floriculture Department officials," Abdullah said on social media.

A Diverse Floral Tapestry

Known for its breathtaking vistas, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden boasts not only a splendid array of tulips but also provides sanctuary to an array of other flower species. Daffodils, Hyacinths, Roses, Ranunculi, Muscaria, and Iris blooms flourish alongside the iconic tulips, creating a mesmerising tapestry of colours and fragrances that captivates visitors.