J&K: 40-50 shops affected after fire breaks out at a market in Sonamarg; WATCH dramatic videos

As many as 40-50 shops were affected after a massive fire broke out at a market in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg on Saturday evening, an officer said. The fire has been brought under control. Six to seven fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze, he said.

Incharge of fire and emergency services, Ghulam Hassan told ANI, "The fire is under control...No fire extinguishers were installed in the shops, restaurants...We kept on asking them to install fire extinguishers. Six to seven fire tenders are on the spot...40-45 shops have been involved in the fire..."

He further said that there was no injury reported so far in the fire incident.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah promised swift aid and strong support to those affected by the blaze.



"Deeply saddened by the devastating fire incident in the Sonamarg market. My office is in constant touch with the local administration to ensure all possible assistance reaches those in need. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and businesses. In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with you and will do everything possible to support your recovery, " said the Chief Minister's office.

