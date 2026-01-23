A sudden cold wave has hit hilly regions of Jammu and Kashmir, disrupting life and harming stray animals. Residents are seeking aid, while areas like Banihal and Doda received their first heavy snowfall, bringing relief after a long dry spell.

An unexpected change in the weather has heightened the cold in the hilly regions. Over the past few days, temperatures have dropped sharply, disrupting daily life. As the cold deepens, people can be seen warming themselves around bonfires at various places.

The severe cold is having an even greater impact on animals. Stray animals are seen huddling near shops, houses, and walls to protect themselves from the freezing conditions. In several areas, animals have also fallen ill due to the cold. Local residents are urging the administration to arrange bonfires at public places and to make proper arrangements to protect homeless animals from the harsh weather.

The Meteorological Department has warned that temperatures are likely to drop further in the coming days and has advised people to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

First Snowfall Ends Prolonged Dry Spell

The Banihal town of Ramban district witnessed the season's first heavy snowfall on Friday, as fresh snow blanketed the entire region, bringing winter conditions in full force. The snowfall began late last night and continued for several hours, leading to a sharp drop in temperature and reduced visibility. The plains and upper reaches of Doda's Bhalesa and its adjoining areas also saw their first snowfall after a prolonged dry spell of nearly three months. People expressed significant relief and happiness at the much-awaited snowfall. (ANI)