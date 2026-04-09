A massive fire on Wednesday night at the main bus stand in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in seven buses being damaged. Firefighters managed to control the blaze. No casualties were reported, and an investigation into the cause is ongoing.

A massive fire broke out at the main bus stand in Kupwara of Jammu and Kashmir, damaging multiple vehicles, officials said. The incident occured on Wednesday night.

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Seven Buses Damaged in Blaze

According to the concerned authorities, fire personnel rushed to the spot upon receiving information about the incident and found that six buses were fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighting operations were immediately launched to contain the blaze. After several hours of sustained efforts, the fire was successfully brought under control.

A total of seven buses were reported to have been damaged in the incident. No loss of life or injuries has been reported.

Investigation Launched

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is currently underway. (ANI)