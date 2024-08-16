J&K police deploy 19 special counter-terrorism units in militancy-hit districts

To tackle rising militant threats, Jammu & Kashmir police have established 19 special counter-terrorism units across eight districts. Each unit, led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, will focus on both counter-terror operations and routine crime prevention.

In response to escalating militant threats, Jammu & Kashmir police have deployed 19 specialized counter-terrorism units in the region. This move aims to bolster security and counter the recent surge in terrorist attacks.

Since June, the region has experienced a notable increase in violence, with recent clashes resulting in the deaths of an army captain and a militant. To address this growing threat, authorities have formed 19 new counter-terror units. These units, each led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy SP), will be strategically stationed across eight districts affected by militancy.



The deployment plan includes four counter-terror units in Reasi District, positioned in Pouni/Ransoo, Mahore/Chassana, Gulabgarh, and Passana. Ramban District will have three units active in Ramsoo, Chanderkote/Batote, and Sangaldan/Dharamkund, while Poonch District will see three units stationed in Baffliaz/Behramgalla, Mandi/Loran, and Gursai. Udhampur District will receive two units, focusing on Latti and Panchari, and Kathua District will have two units deployed in Malhar and Bani. Doda District will be covered by two units, operating in Dessa/Kastigarh and Assar, and Kishtwar District will have two units stationed in Dachhan and Drabshalla. Rajouri District will have a single unit assigned to Kalakote.

These units are tasked with not only counter-terror operations but also routine crime prevention. They will work closely with other security forces to address the challenges posed by militancy in the Pir Panjal and Chenab mountain ranges.



In addition to these new units, police recently created a special force of 960 recruits from border villages. This force, aimed at enhancing border security and combating infiltration, has seen 560 members deployed in the Jammu region and the remainder in the Valley.

Following a recent surge in terror strikes, the government has also bolstered its response with an additional 4,000 security personnel, including 500 elite para commandos, assigned to patrol and secure forested areas in Jammu.

