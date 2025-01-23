Jalgaon train tragedy: Death toll rises to 13; 8 bodies identified, including 4 from Nepal

The death toll in the Jalgaon train accident has risen to 13 following the discovery of a headless body along the railway tracks, police confirmed on Thursday.

Jalgaon train tragedy: Death toll rises to 13; 8 bodies identified, including 4 from Nepal snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 10:17 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 10:17 AM IST

The death toll in the Jalgaon train accident has risen to 13 following the discovery of a headless body along the railway tracks, police confirmed on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday evening when some passengers of the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express got off the train after it halted due to an alarm chain-pulling incident. They were struck by the Karnataka Express, which was en route from Bengaluru to Delhi, on an adjacent track in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

“Of the 13, we have identified eight bodies so far, including two from their Aadhaar cards,” Special Inspector General of Police Dattatraya Karale told PTI.

Among the identified victims, four were from Nepal, according to Jalgaon district information officer Yuvraj Patil.

Fifteen people sustained injuries in the accident, of whom 10 are currently receiving treatment—nine at Pachora civil hospital and one at a medical facility in Jalgaon city. The remaining five, who suffered minor injuries, have been discharged, officials said.

The Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express arrived at its final destination, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai, at around 1:20 am on Thursday, a railway spokesperson said.

Following the tragic accident, the Central Railway's general manager and other senior officials inspected the site on Wednesday night and later visited hospitals where the injured passengers were receiving treatment.

The tragedy unfolded on Wednesday evening when some passengers of the Pushpak Express, fearing a fire onboard, jumped onto the adjacent tracks and were struck by the oncoming Karnataka Express, officials said earlier.

The incident occurred between Maheji and Pardhade stations near Pachora town in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra. The Pushpak Express had come to a halt around 4:45 pm after someone pulled the emergency chain, Central Railway officials said.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity at the Railway Board, dismissed claims that a spark or fire inside a coach prompted passengers to pull the emergency alarm.

In a video message from Davos in Switzerland, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said, "Some passengers in the train mistakenly assumed that smoke is coming out of the train and they jumped. Unfortunately, they were run over by another train."

The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

Additionally, the Railway Board announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1.5 lakh each for the families of the deceased, Rs 50,000 for those with serious injuries, and Rs 5,000 for passengers with minor injuries.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Prayagraj to operate special trains every 4 minutes for Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya

Prayagraj to operate special trains every 4 minutes for Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Security guard at DRDO chops wife's body, cooks in pressure cooker; later confesses anr

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Security guard at DRDO chops wife's body, cooks in pressure cooker; later confesses

EAM Jaishankar discusses Bangladesh situation with US officials, no talks on attacks on Indian consulates snt

EAM Jaishankar discusses Bangladesh situation with US officials, no talks on attacks on Indian consulates

Over 5 lakh trees face axe in Tumakuru for Green energy expansion in Karnataka: Report vkp

Over 5 lakh trees face axe in Tumakuru for Green energy expansion in Karnataka: Report

Tamil Nadu: Married woman arrested for kidnapping, sexually assaulting boy studying in Class XI dmn

Tamil Nadu: Married woman arrested for kidnapping, sexually assaulting boy studying in Class XI

Recent Stories

Kapil Sharma receives alarming death threat after Rajpal Yadav, Remo D'Souza; Read on NTI

Kapil Sharma receives alarming death threat after Rajpal Yadav, Remo D'Souza; Read on

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Mammootty's film worth your time? Read on RBA

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Mammootty's film worth your time? Read on

Who presented India's first Budget? A look back as Budget 2025 nears AJR

Who presented India's first Budget? A look back as Budget 2025 nears

'Let's call a spade a spade': Elon Musk's estranged daughter reacts to Nazi salute claim vkp

'Let's call a spade a spade': Elon Musk's estranged daughter reacts to Nazi salute claim

Champions League Round Up: Man City, Bayern suffer shock defeats; Arsenal, Real Madrid secure wins hrd

Champions League Round Up: Man City, Bayern suffer shock defeats; Arsenal, Real Madrid secure wins

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Video Icon
Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Video Icon
DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

Video Icon