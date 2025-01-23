Jalgaon train tragedy: Death toll rises to 13; 8 bodies identified, including 4 from Nepal

The death toll in the Jalgaon train accident has risen to 13 following the discovery of a headless body along the railway tracks, police confirmed on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday evening when some passengers of the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express got off the train after it halted due to an alarm chain-pulling incident. They were struck by the Karnataka Express, which was en route from Bengaluru to Delhi, on an adjacent track in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

“Of the 13, we have identified eight bodies so far, including two from their Aadhaar cards,” Special Inspector General of Police Dattatraya Karale told PTI.

Among the identified victims, four were from Nepal, according to Jalgaon district information officer Yuvraj Patil.

Fifteen people sustained injuries in the accident, of whom 10 are currently receiving treatment—nine at Pachora civil hospital and one at a medical facility in Jalgaon city. The remaining five, who suffered minor injuries, have been discharged, officials said.

The Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express arrived at its final destination, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai, at around 1:20 am on Thursday, a railway spokesperson said.

Following the tragic accident, the Central Railway's general manager and other senior officials inspected the site on Wednesday night and later visited hospitals where the injured passengers were receiving treatment.

The tragedy unfolded on Wednesday evening when some passengers of the Pushpak Express, fearing a fire onboard, jumped onto the adjacent tracks and were struck by the oncoming Karnataka Express, officials said earlier.

The incident occurred between Maheji and Pardhade stations near Pachora town in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra. The Pushpak Express had come to a halt around 4:45 pm after someone pulled the emergency chain, Central Railway officials said.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity at the Railway Board, dismissed claims that a spark or fire inside a coach prompted passengers to pull the emergency alarm.

In a video message from Davos in Switzerland, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said, "Some passengers in the train mistakenly assumed that smoke is coming out of the train and they jumped. Unfortunately, they were run over by another train."

The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

Additionally, the Railway Board announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1.5 lakh each for the families of the deceased, Rs 50,000 for those with serious injuries, and Rs 5,000 for passengers with minor injuries.

