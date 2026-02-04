Nakodar Police arrested two men, Ankit Kumar and Harinder Gupta, after an encounter, foiling a planned shooting. The accused are linked to the Goldy Brar gang and had demanded Rs. 5 crore in extortion from a local businessman in Jalandhar.

Nakodar Police have successfully foiled a planned firing incident and apprehended two accused involved in an extortion and firing case linked to threats from foreign-based gang members. The arrested accused have been identified as Ankit Kumar alias Ankit, son of Ranjit Chaudhary, resident of Village Bilolbaz, Police Station Sivar, Sitamarhi, Bihar. He is presently residing in Ludhiana and Harinder Gupta, alias Harinder, son of Surinder Gupta, resident of Village Unwal, Police Station Unwal, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. He is presently residing in Ludhiana as well.

Background of the Extortion Case

Complainant Manish Bakshi alias Mannu, son of Ashwani Kumar, resident of Nakodar City, proprietor of Bakshi Travel Company and B.B. School of IELTS, has been running his business for the past 16-17 years. On 11.11.2025, the complainant received threatening calls from foreign mobile numbers, wherein the callers claimed to be members of the Goldy Brar and Rohit Godhra gang and demanded Rs. 5 crore as extortion money. In this regard, FIR No. 137 dated 14.11.2025 under Sections 308(5) and 352(3) BNS was registered at Police Station City Nakodar.

Subsequently, during the intervening night of 16/17 January 2026, the complainant received further threatening messages from foreign numbers stating that shots had been fired outside his office premises due to non-payment of the extortion money. Accordingly, FIR No. 13 dated 18.01.2026 under Sections 308(5), 351(2), 125, 61(2), 3(5) BNS and Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act was registered at Police Station City Nakodar.

Police Operation and Encounter

In view of the gravity of the case, special police teams were constituted under the directions of SSP Jalandhar Rural S. Harvinder Singh Virk. The operation was supervised by DSP Onkar Singh Brar and DSP Inderjit Singh Saini, with active participation from Inspector CIA Pushap Bali, SI Harminder Singh, SHO Police Station City Nakodar, and SI Dilbagh Singh, SHO. Officers of the AGTF also worked in close coordination during the operation.

On the basis of specific secret information received today, SI Harminder Singh, SHO Police Station City Nakodar, along with a police party, came to know that the accused involved in the Bakshi firing case were roaming in the area with the intention of carrying out another firing incident. Acting promptly on the input, the police party laid an ambush and naka-bandi on the link road leading from Bir Village Phatak on Nurmahal Road towards Village Sarkapur. During naka-bandi, two suspects riding a motorcycle were signaled to stop. However, instead of complying, the suspects opened fire at the police party. In self-defence, the police party retaliated in a controlled manner.

Accused Injured and Apprehended

Accused Ankit Kumar sustained a gunshot injury, and Harinder Gupta sustained a fracture injury to his leg during police encounter. Both accused were overpowered, taken into custody, and immediately shifted to hospital for medical treatment under police supervision.

From their possession, one .30 bore pistol along with three live cartridges was recovered.

Further Investigation

Both accused were already named in the above FIRs and were again attempting to target the complainant due to his refusal to pay the extortion amount. Further investigation is in progress, and strict legal action shall be taken against all persons found involved, in accordance with law. (ANI)