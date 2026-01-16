A Jalandhar court ruled that a video of AAP leader Atishi, shared by BJP's Kapil Mishra, was doctored and ordered its removal. AAP accused BJP of conspiracy, an FIR was filed, and the Delhi Assembly Speaker has also issued notices in the matter.

Court Rules Video Doctored, Orders Removal

AAP national media incharge Anurag Dhanda on Thursday stated that a Jalandhar Court has ruled that the alleged video of purported remarks of AAP leader Atishi, shared by Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, has been "found to be doctored" and has ordered its removal from social media platforms. "Kapil Mishra posted a fake video and attempted to do sacrilege of the Gurus. That conspiracy stands completely exposed today. The Jalandhar Court's order clearly says that the video posted on 'X' by Kapil Mishra was found to be doctored. Since the video can provoke and hurt religious sentiments, the Court ordered that the video be immediately taken down from all social media platforms...This also makes it clear that the BJP, which was supporting Kapil Mishra in this matter, also stands exposed..." Dhanda said.

Earlier, a Jalandhar court ruled that the video was doctored. Following a forensic examination, the court ordered all social media platforms to remove the video and delete all related links from accounts that posted it. An FIR was registered by the Jalandhar Police in connection with the "fake video". The FIR was registered on the complaint of Iqbal Singh Bagga, an AAP leader from Jalandhar

Delhi Assembly Speaker Intervenes

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta had earlier this month issued notices to Punjab's DGP, Jalandhar Police Commissioner, and Special DGP Cyber Cell, giving them 48 hours to respond regarding an FIR filed over a "doctored video clip" of Assembly proceedings.

"The DGP Punjab, Police Commissioner Jalandhar, and Special DGP Cyber Cell, Punjab, have been issued notices and given 48 hours to submit their written explanations along with all relevant documents in response," Gupta said at a press conference.

According to a release, Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat issued a formal notice regarding the FIR registered in Jalandhar concerning the alleged doctored video clip of the Assembly proceedings.The notice stated that the House is already seized of the issue, and the video clip has been referred for forensic examination and to the Committee of Privileges. It also conveyed the Speaker's concern about the Punjab Police's involvement in a matter considered to fall within the House's privileged domain and seeks a detailed explanation, along with relevant documents, from the relevant authorities.

AAP Protests Over Doctored Video

On Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a massive protest outside the BJP headquarters in New Delhi over the alleged circulation of "a doctored video". Several AAP MLAs and party leaders were detained by the police during the demonstration. (ANI)