Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jal Shakti minister presents Project Corporation dividend cheque to CM Yogi, turnover of Rs 1448.24 cr

    Uttar Pradesh continues to thrive as a revenue-surplus state under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership. The UP Projects Corporation recently presented a dividend cheque of Rs 54 lakh to the Chief Minister for the financial year 2023-24. 

    Jal Shakti minister presents Project Corporation dividend cheque to CM Yogi, turnover of Rs 1448.24 cr dmn
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 3:54 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 3:55 PM IST

    Lucknow: As Uttar Pradesh continues to maintain its status as a revenue-surplus state under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the UP Projects Corporation, on Sunday, presented a dividend cheque of Rs 54 lakh to the Chief Minister for the financial year 2023-24. The event was attended by Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and other senior officials.

    Speaking on the occasion, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh stated that under the Chief Minister's guidance, the UP Projects Corporation has been consistently reaching new milestones. 

    He said, "The corporation achieved a record turnover of Rs 1,448.24 crore in the financial year 2023-24, with a profit before tax of Rs 87.80 crore—the highest since the corporation's inception. The turnover-to-profit ratio stood at 6.06 for the year. Additionally, the corporation paid Rs 30.65 crore in income tax and Rs 323 crore in GST." 

    He added, "The corporation's interest income for the financial year amounted to Rs 78 crore."

    The minister also shared the corporation's growth trajectory over recent years: a turnover of Rs 417.86 crore in 2019-20, Rs 478.69 crore in 2020-21, Rs 843.77 crore in 2021-22, and Rs 982.54 crore in 2022-23. 

    Similarly, the net profit figures have seen a significant rise, from Rs 7.69 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 13.52 crore in 2020-21, Rs 42.31 crore in 2021-22, and Rs 62.04 crore in 2022-23.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SHOCKING Crime Patrol actress kidnaps lover's nephew, Police say she 'lost awareness' AJR

    SHOCKING: Crime Patrol actress kidnaps lover's nephew, Police say she 'lost awareness'

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt plans state-of-the-art sleeping pods for devotees anr

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt plans state-of-the-art sleeping pods for devotees

    Kerala: Two arrested for mobile theft during Alan Walker event brought to Kochi, 23 devices recovered dmn

    Kerala: Two arrested for mobile theft during Alan Walker event brought to Kochi, 23 devices recovered

    Delhi pollution reaches 'severe' levels: AAP points finger at Uttar Pradesh diesel buses AJR

    Delhi pollution reaches 'severe' levels: AAP points finger at UP diesel buses

    Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi set for poll debut in Wayanad bypoll; Sonia gandhi and Rahul gandhi to lead campaign anr

    Sonia Gandhi, Rahul to campaign for Priyanka's poll debut in Wayanad

    Recent Stories

    Lawrence Bishnoi offers to forgive Salman Khan, but only on one condition RTM

    Lawrence Bishnoi offers to forgive Salman Khan, but only on one condition

    SHOCKING Crime Patrol actress kidnaps lover's nephew, Police say she 'lost awareness' AJR

    SHOCKING: Crime Patrol actress kidnaps lover's nephew, Police say she 'lost awareness'

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, flaunt mehendi, Sonakshi Sinha shares new Mangalsutra RTM

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, flaunt mehendi, Sonakshi Sinha shares new Mangalsutra

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt plans state-of-the-art sleeping pods for devotees anr

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt plans state-of-the-art sleeping pods for devotees

    Kerala: Two arrested for mobile theft during Alan Walker event brought to Kochi, 23 devices recovered dmn

    Kerala: Two arrested for mobile theft during Alan Walker event brought to Kochi, 23 devices recovered

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon