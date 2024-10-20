Jal Shakti minister presents Project Corporation dividend cheque to CM Yogi, turnover of Rs 1448.24 cr

Uttar Pradesh continues to thrive as a revenue-surplus state under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership. The UP Projects Corporation recently presented a dividend cheque of Rs 54 lakh to the Chief Minister for the financial year 2023-24.

Lucknow: As Uttar Pradesh continues to maintain its status as a revenue-surplus state under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the UP Projects Corporation, on Sunday, presented a dividend cheque of Rs 54 lakh to the Chief Minister for the financial year 2023-24. The event was attended by Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and other senior officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh stated that under the Chief Minister's guidance, the UP Projects Corporation has been consistently reaching new milestones.

He said, "The corporation achieved a record turnover of Rs 1,448.24 crore in the financial year 2023-24, with a profit before tax of Rs 87.80 crore—the highest since the corporation's inception. The turnover-to-profit ratio stood at 6.06 for the year. Additionally, the corporation paid Rs 30.65 crore in income tax and Rs 323 crore in GST."

He added, "The corporation's interest income for the financial year amounted to Rs 78 crore."

The minister also shared the corporation's growth trajectory over recent years: a turnover of Rs 417.86 crore in 2019-20, Rs 478.69 crore in 2020-21, Rs 843.77 crore in 2021-22, and Rs 982.54 crore in 2022-23.

Similarly, the net profit figures have seen a significant rise, from Rs 7.69 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 13.52 crore in 2020-21, Rs 42.31 crore in 2021-22, and Rs 62.04 crore in 2022-23.

