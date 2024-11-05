Jaishankar highlights political space given to extremist forces in Canada after Brampton incident (WATCH)

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed strong concerns regarding the recent incident at a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, asserting that it highlights the "political space" being afforded to "extremist forces" in the country.

He made these remarks during a joint press briefing with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, addressing questions about the incident that occurred on Sunday, amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada.

During the event, protestors waving Khalistani flags clashed with attendees at the Hindu Sabha temple, disrupting a consular event organized by the temple authorities in collaboration with the Indian Consulate.

"What happened yesterday at the Hindu temple in Canada was deeply concerning. You would have seen a statement first by our official spokesperson and also the expression of concern by our Prime Minister," Jaishankar told reporters in Canberra.

"Let me make three comments, one, Canada has developed a pattern of making allegations without providing specifics. Secondly, when we look at Canada, for us, the fact that...our diplomats under surveillance, is something which is unacceptable," Jaishankar, who is on an official visit to Australia from November 3-7, said.

"The third is the incident which the gentleman spoke about, do look at the video. I think that will tell in a way the political space which is being given to extremist forces there," the EAM added.

This incident occurs amid ongoing tensions between India and Canada, fueled by allegations of Canada's support for Khalistani separatists and accusations regarding India's involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen designated as a terrorist by India.

In a post on X on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the "deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada," calling the acts "equally appalling" and labeling attempts to intimidate Indian diplomats as cowardly. He asserted that such violence would not undermine India’s resolve and emphasized the expectation that the Canadian government would ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

Prior to this, the Ministry of External Affairs released a statement expressing the expectation that those who engage in violence would be prosecuted and urging the Canadian government to protect all places of worship from such attacks.

“We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday (Sunday). We call on the government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks,” MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was quoted as saying in the statement.

