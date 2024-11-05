'Where were you when Khalistanis attacked temple': Enraged Indians confront Canadian police (WATCH)

Tensions flared as a large crowd of Indian protesters confronted Canadian police over their alleged inaction following an attack on a Hindu temple by suspected Khalistani supporters.

More than a thousand Indians gathered outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada to protest against the repeated attacks on Hindu temples in the country, a day after the temple was attacked by Khalistani extremists.

Protesters voiced their frustration and said, "Yesterday, Khalistani people attacked our temple. We want the people who entered our temple to be arrested," one protester said. "We have blocked the road to wake up the government and the public. We Hindus stand together, and those attackers should be charged."

Another protester said, "We are protesting against the Peel Police and the way they treated us. They are partial, and we’re here to express our anger. Does free speech not apply to us? Who gave them the right to hit any individual?"

Many demonstrators insisted that the Hindu community, known for its peaceful presence in Canada, was being unfairly targeted. “Hindus are the most peace-loving community in Canada. We are never part of any violence, and we never demand anything, yet our temple was attacked,” another voice in the crowd asserted.

In a video that quickly spread across social media, a group of Indians confronted the officers stationed at the scene, demanding answers.

“Why don’t you shoot us? Where were you guys yesterday when this attack happened? You’re paying Khalistanis. Indian police are much better than you,” a protester charged.

The Indian community is calling on Canadian authorities to address the attack, ensure justice, and uphold impartiality in their duties.

Peel Police officer suspended

A Canadian cop was suspended for participating in a pro-Khalistan protest outside a Hindu temple in Brampton, a CBC report said, quoting authorities.

The suspended cop, identified as Harinder Sohi, was caught on camera holding a Khalistan flag, while others in the protest chanted anti-India slogans. Sohi was a Sergeant of the Peel Regional Police.

The development came amid the ongoing uproar over the attack on the Hindu Sabha temple, also in Brampton, by Khalistani elements on Sunday. Protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at the temple and also disrupted a consular event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate.

Videos circulating on social media showed fist fights and people striking each other with flagpoles on what appeared to be the grounds surrounding the temple.

PM Modi condemns attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday strongly condemned the "deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada" and criticised "cowardly attempts" to intimidate Indian diplomats in that country. PM Modi also slammed the Justin Trudeau administration's and said "such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve."

"I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

