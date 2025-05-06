Jaishankar thanked Japan’s Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga for expressing solidarity after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He also discussed strengthening India-Japan ties, including talent exchanges, business linkages, and technology partnerships.

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Monday met with Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, Fukushiro Nukaga and thanked him for expressing solidarity and support following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Jaishankar further appreciated his leadership in developing the "natural relationship" between India and Japan.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1919357624367108290

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Delighted to meet Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga of the House of Representatives of Japan today in Delhi, along with his Parliamentary colleagues and business delegation. Thank him for the expression of solidarity and support on the Pahalgam terrorist attack.”

"Agreed to develop the agenda of increasing talent exchanges, enhancing business linkages and building technology partnerships," he added.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1919365130971734077

Jaishankar also met with Latvia's Foreign Affairs Minister, Baiba Braze and discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages.

"A good conversation with FM @Braze_Baiba of Latvia this evening. Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages. Also spoke about global issues and our bilateral cooperation," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday welcomed and received Fukushiro and his delegation at the Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Facility at Jagiroad and spent some time with them, as per the Assam CMO statement.

It may be noted that the Japanese delegation, led by its Speaker, on the second day of its three-day visit to Assam, on Sunday, visited the under-construction site of Tata's Semiconductor Assembly and Test Plant at Jagiroad and toured the facility to gain a first-hand look at the plant's progress.

Receiving the delegation, Chief Minister Sarma said that the Japanese Speaker's visit to the Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Facility, along with his high-powered delegation, is a significant and positive development from the perspective of attracting Japanese investments to Assam.

According to the Assam Chief Minister's office, Sarma also said that Japan has lifted all restrictions on tourists visiting Assam and is already supporting Assam in all key sectors, namely health and infrastructure.