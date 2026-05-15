Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the Centre, citing the NEET paper leak, rising fuel prices, and increasing milk prices as 'blows' on students, common people, and women's kitchens, alleging the PM only offers 'sermons' in response.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday criticised the Centre over issues related to the leak of the NEET paper, rising petrol-diesel prices and increasing milk prices, alleging that the government was burdening students and common citizens.

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In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Blows on students from NEET, strikes on the common people from petrol-diesel prices, assaults on women's kitchens from milk. The PM has only sermons ready." छात्रों पर NEET से वार आम जनता पर पेट्रोल डीजल के दामों की मार महिलाओं की रसोई पर दूध का प्रहार पीएम के पास सिर्फ़ प्रवचन तैयार — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 15, 2026

IMA Condemns NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak

Earlier, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had condemned the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and demanded immediate action against the National Testing Agency (NTA) and all those involved in compromising the integrity of the examination process.

In a letter addressed to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the IMA expressed "profound concern and deep disappointment" over the developments surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination, which was cancelled following allegations of large-scale paper leaks and irregularities. "We, the Office Bearers of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), New Delhi, express our profound concern and deep disappointment over the developments surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination, which has been severely affected by allegations of large-scale question paper leakage and compromise of the examination process," the letter stated.

The IMA pointed out that NEET-UG had faced repeated controversies in the last four years, including cancellation on two occasions due to paper leaks and examination irregularities.

Government Announces Re-examination, Assures Action

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday announced that the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination would be conducted on June 21. Addressing a press conference, Pradhan assured students that the government would not allow malpractice to recur and said the Centre remained committed to protecting the interests of students. "Our topmost priority is the future of the students, and the government is sensitive towards their hard work and efforts. We will not let malpractice happen this time," he said.

Future Reforms: CBT Mode for NEET-UG

Pradhan also announced that from next year, NEET-UG would be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode as part of reforms aimed at improving transparency and preventing examination irregularities.

The National Testing Agency later confirmed the June 21 re-examination date in an official post on X and advised candidates to rely only on official communication channels for updates. (ANI)