RJD MP Manoj Jha criticised the government's Rs 3 fuel price hike, alleging it disregards public concerns and will cause widespread inflation. Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma urged people to conserve fuel amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Friday criticised the government over the recent fuel price hike, alleging that it shows disregard for public concerns. He added that fuel price changes would affect many sectors and increase inflation, and linked the issue to broader policy decisions. Centre hiked prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre as the Brent crude price hovers above USD 100 per barrel amid the West Asia crisis.

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RJD MP Slams 'Anti-Public' Move

Speaking to ANI, Jha said, "This government has absolutely no regard for public sentiment. I have been reiterating time and again that the 'One Nation, One Election' concept would cause immense damage to this country. Personally, I would prefer to see elections held throughout the year, because this government fears nothing but elections. Had there been no elections, they would have implemented these measures long ago."

"The issue of petrol and diesel prices is not a standalone phenomenon. You cannot even begin to imagine the ripple effects this will have across various sectors, or the inflationary pressures it will unleash--whether in agriculture, the tertiary sector, or small-scale enterprises," Jha further added.

Delhi Minister Urges Fuel Conservation

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma urged people to save fuel and adopt public transport, saying it is important for the future, given the current global situation. He said the Prime Minister's appeal on fuel conservation was made thoughtfully and stressed that the Delhi government is also taking steps in the same direction.

"The Prime Minister has said that we have to save fuel and the more we save, the better it will be for our future, because, considering the current situation in the entire world, he has appealed very thoughtfully. The Delhi government has also made various announcements. Along with work from home, we have asked the people of Delhi to use the Delhi metro for commute," Verma told reporters.

Price Revision Amid West Asia Crisis

Following the Rs 3 hike, petrol prices in New Delhi rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

The fuel price revision comes amid growing concerns over global energy supplies due to tensions in West Asia and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime trade route for crude oil transportation. Brent crude oil prices have remained above USD 100 per barrel following the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran since February this year. The widening regional conflict has impacted fuel markets as several West Asian countries are major energy suppliers. (ANI)