On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, Congress's Jairam Ramesh slammed the BJP, citing Nehru and Patel's letters to S.P. Mookerjee. He also criticised BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay's controversial remarks on Gandhi and Nathuram Godse.

Jairam Ramesh Slams BJP, Cites Historical Letters

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday took a jibe at the BJP on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, citing former Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru and former Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's letter to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, which criticised Hindu Mahasabha and the RSS over their alleged stand against Gandhi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an X post, Jairam Ramesh also sharply criticised former judge and BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay's remarks on Gandhi and Nathuram Godse. He wrote, "Two days before Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated, Jawaharlal Nehru had written to Syama Prasad Mookerjee. A few months later, on July 18 1948, Sardar Patel had also written to Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Both are damning indictments of the self-declared custodians of nationalism. And to think that there is a Lok Sabha MP wedded to that ideology and who was blessed by the PM himself, who said that he could not choose between Gandhi and Godse. His mindset is revealing." Along with the letters, the Congress MP also shared a link to Nehru's address on All India Radio on the night of January 30, 1948, on his social media handle.

BJP MP's Controversial 'Gandhi vs Godse' Remark

In 2024, Gangopadhyay told a Bengali channel that he cannot 'choose between Gandhi and Godse'. The jurist-turned-politician said, "As someone from the legal profession, I must try to understand the other side of the story. I must read his (Nathuram Godse) writings and understand what triggered him to kill Mahatma Gandhi. Until then, I cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse."

Martyr's Day Commemorations

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, a leading figure in India's freedom movement, succumbed to bullets on January 30, 1948. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse while he was on his way to daily prayers. January 30 is marked as Martyr's Day.

On the occasion of his 78th death anniversary, the Centre will hold an all-religious prayer (Sarva-Dharma-Prarthana) and Martyr's Day Ceremony, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister and Rajghat Samadhi Committee Chairman Manohar Lal, at the Rajghat in the national capital. (ANI)