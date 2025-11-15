Congress MP Jairam Ramesh alleged 'vote chori' masterminded by the PM, HM, and EC led to the Mahagathbandhan's Bihar poll defeat. Digvijaya Singh also alleged fraud. The NDA won 194 seats, while Mahagathbandhan got 33.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday blamed "vote chori" for Mahagathbandhan's defeat in the Bihar Assembly election, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Election Commission "masterminds" behind it.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said that Congress remain committed in its campaign to "protect the Constitution and save democracy," "Without doubt, the election results in Bihar reflect vote chori on a gigantic scale - masterminded by the PM, the HM, and the Election Commission," Jairam Ramesh said. "The Indian National Congress renews its resolve to continue with even greater strength its campaign to protect the Constitution and save our democracy," he added. https://x.com/Jairam_Ramesh/status/1989353719599915439?s=20

Digvijaya Singh Alleges Electoral Fraud

Earlier, Congress senior leader Digvijaya Singh urged the party to pay "special attention" to its organisation at the booth level, instead of public meetings.

Sharing an X post, Digvijaya Singh also alleged electoral fraud, claiming that 62 lakh votes were cut, 20 lakh votes were added, out of which 5 lakh votes were cast without filling the enumeration form during the SIR exercise. He wrote, "What I suspected has come true. 62 lakh votes were cut, 20 lakh votes were added, out of which 5 lakh votes were cast without filling the SIR form. Most of the votes cut were from the poor, Dalits, and minority classes. On top of that, there remains suspicion over the EVM."

Calls for Organisational Focus

"Congress needs to pay special attention to its organisation. Today's election is about intensive public contact at the polling booth, not rallies and public meetings. Congratulations and best wishes to the victorious candidates," he added.

Bihar Election Results

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered an emphatic win in the Bihar Assembly polls as the alliance crossed the majority mark of 122 seats required to form the government in the state. As of the latest figures, the NDA has secured 194 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan has won 33 seats.

Party-Wise Seat Distribution

As per the latest data, the Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the single largest party with 87 seats, followed closely by the Janata Dal (United), which has secured 80 seats. From within the NDA, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has also delivered a notable performance by winning 18 seats out of the 29 seats it contested. For the Mahagathbandha, RJD has secured 24 seats, while the Indian National Congress has so far managed to secure just 6 seats. (ANI)