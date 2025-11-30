The Indian Army has enhanced protection, mobility, and logistics for its UN peacekeepers, said Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor. This includes deploying indigenous vehicles like the Kalyani M4 and Sherp ATVs as part of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

The Deputy Chief of Army Staff, in an interaction with ANI, also mentioned the Army's modernisation push is designed to give Indian peacekeepers better protection and more reliable support in demanding mission environments. "Our modernisation efforts are anchored in 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', ensuring the safety and effectiveness of our Blue Helmets," Lt Gen Kapoor said while pointing out that the upgrades are closely linked to India's broader "Atmanirbharta" (self-reliance) goals. UN peacekeepers are often referred to as Blue Berets or Blue Helmets because of their light blue headgear.

Enhanced Mobility and Protection

The Deputy Chief of Army Staff (DCAS) further said that the Army has introduced several new platforms to improve how troops move and operate in intense and hostile areas. "We have significantly upgraded our troops' equipment, focusing on mobility and protection. This includes deploying indigenous, specialised vehicles like the Kalyani M4 Armoured Vehicles with enhanced blast resistance and Sherp All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) for difficult terrains," he said.

Modernised Logistical Support

On the logistical support aspect from the "blue helmet" operations, Lt Gen Kapoor noted that the Army has taken steps to ensure that peacekeepers receive supplies and assistance without delay, especially during emergencies. "Beyond this, our logistical support has been modernised; in times of emergency, we ensure the swift delivery of critical medicines and spares by employing chartered cargo aircraft," the DCOAS said.

He also stated that these improvements are not limited to transport alone but form part of a wider effort to ensure Indian troops have dependable operational functioning. "These platforms and systems provide superior protection and dramatically improve our logistical and operational reach across all mission areas," Lt Gen Kapoor said.

Operational Terms and Global Contribution

Responding to a query by ANI, the DCAS said that India's missions are all under "wet lease", which means the contributing nation is responsible for the maintenance and operational requirements of the equipment deployed.

India is a key contributor to global peace and security, with over 2,90,000 peacekeepers serving in more than 50 UN missions. According to a statement from the External Affairs Ministry, from March 9, over 5,000 Indian peacekeepers are deployed in nine active missions, working in challenging conditions to promote international peace. (ANI)