Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday asserted that the government is fully prepared to listen to the opposition's concerns, even as some leaders warned of creating a ruckus in the parliament over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls during the winter session beginning December 1.

Speaking to reporters following an all-party meeting today, Rijiju said that the government is prepared to address the issue, emphasising that Parliament "belongs to everyone" and urging all parties to uphold the sanctity of parliamentary debate. "No one said that Parliament will not function or will not let it function. Some leaders said they can create a ruckus in the House over SIR. I am saying this in a positive manner that we are ready to listen to the opposition... Parliament belongs to everyone; it belongs to the country. There is a method to discuss every issue in Parliament. There are rules, there are conventions," the Union Minister said.

'Productive' All-Party Meeting

On the all-party meeting, Rijiju described the meeting, attended by 50 leaders from 36 political parties, as "very good and very productive" and assured that all suggestions would be placed before the Business Advisory Committees of both Houses.

He further appealed for cooperation during discussions in both houses, noting that the differences in democracies are natural but must not translate into disruptions. "The meeting was very good and very productive. I thank the floor leaders of all political parties. Everyone participated and presented their party's views. We will consider all the suggestions received today from the floor leaders of political parties and will then present them to the Business Advisory Committee. 36 political parties and 50 leaders attended this meeting. On behalf of the government, I assure you that we will continue to engage with the opposition in this manner to ensure the smooth functioning of the Winter Session of Parliament," Rijiju said. "I also request opposition party leaders to cooperate in ensuring the smooth functioning of Parliament. In democracies, especially parliamentary democracies, deadlocks occur. There are differences among political parties. Everyone has to work with their own ideologies and agendas, so there will be differences. Despite these differences, if we all decide not to disturb the House, whatever opposition we want to raise, we should do so by speaking in the House. We should not disrupt the House in any way. House proceedings should continue," he added.

On 'Vande Mataram' Discussion

On the opposition's demand to discuss the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram', the minister said the government views it as a national, not political, issue and will place it before the BAC for consideration. "Vande Mataram is very important. In our freedom struggle, we fought against the British by raising the slogan Vande Mataram, and it has been 150 years since Bankim Chandra Chatterjee wrote Vande Mataram. The entire country believes in this. This is not a political agenda. It has been 150 years. Even if we have to discuss it, I will put it before all the parties. I will raise it in the BAC. I cannot announce the agenda here," the Union Minister said.

Winter Session Schedule

The winter session of Parliament is set to take place on Monday from December 1 and will continue till December 19. Parliament is set to have 15 sittings across 19 days. Private Members' Bills are set to be taken for consideration on December 5 and 19, and Private Members' resolutions on December 12.

INDIA Bloc's Agenda

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc floor leaders have also called for a meeting at the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Monday. Congress, leading the Opposition in the two houses, will look to demand a discussion on repeated statements of US President Donald Trump on mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and also on trade agreements and issues with China. (ANI)