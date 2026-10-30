Congress MP KC Venugopal has slammed the BJP for organising a mock Parliament event in Delhi, alleging that the ruling party treats the actual Parliament as a rubber-stamp to push bills while making a cruel mockery of the democratic process.

Congress MP Criticises Mock Parliament

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Friday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the organisation of a mock Parliament in New Delhi, accusing the ruling party of making a "mockery of democracy". He alleged that the ruling party treats Parliament as a "rubber-stamp" to push Bills and silence the Opposition. In a post on X, Venugopal wrote, “BJP-sponsored outfits holding a 'mock Parliament' after 12 years of BJP making a mockery of Parliament itself.” BJP-sponsored outfits holding a 'mock Parliament' after 12 years of BJP making a mockery of Parliament itself. First treat Parliament as a rubber-stamp to steamroll Bills and silence the Opposition, and now run a 'mock Parliament' to make a cruel joke of democracy itself. Waah Modi ji, Waah! — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) October 30, 2026 “First treat Parliament as a rubber-stamp to steamroll Bills and silence the Opposition, and now run a 'mock Parliament' to make a cruel joke of democracy itself. Waah Modi ji, Waah!” the post read.

Details of the Mock Parliament Event

The remarks came as Citizens for Democracy organised a mock Parliament on the theme ‘Democracy vs Anarchy’ at the NDMC Convention Centre in the national capital on Friday. Young participants from different parts of the country are taking part in the event, where they will enact parliamentary proceedings and assume the roles of prominent political leaders to deliberate on recent political developments and key democratic and constitutional issues.

Key Discussions and Objectives

The discussions covered the independence and credibility of democratic institutions, parliamentary decorum, political accountability, transparency in the electoral process and the role of protests in a democracy. Contemporary issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the role of the Election Commission, allegations of ‘vote theft’ and recent protests, were featured in the deliberations. Participants discussed the distinction between democratic dissent and anarchy.

A key feature of the event was young participants portraying senior political leaders from both the ruling side and the Opposition. Through questions, arguments, counterarguments and simulated parliamentary proceedings, they will present different perspectives on the country's current political landscape. The initiative aims to familiarise young people with the functioning of parliamentary democracy and encourage discussions on democratic values, constitutional institutions, parliamentary traditions and political accountability. (ANI)