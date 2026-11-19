Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 6th Anti-Terror Conference in New Delhi. The event focuses on cross-border terrorism, digital forensics, terror financing, and strengthening national security through collective agency efforts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates 6th Anti-Terror Conference

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated the 6th edition of the annual 'Anti-Terror Conference' on 'Cross-Border Terrorism' here in the National Capital. Issues like obtaining evidence from foreign jurisdictions, application of digital forensics, data analysis in counter-terrorism investigations, effective management of trials, countering radicalisation, and emerging hybrid threats to national security will be discussed in the two-day conference being organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as a part of a continued effort to bolster the nation's collective response to terrorism.

Further sessions will examine the tools, techniques and case experiences involved in disrupting terror financing networks, as well as the development of future-ready counter-terrorism strategies and the strengthening of institutional capacities to meet emerging national security challenges. This conference will also host a capacity-building training programme for state police personnel and practising professionals. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said that the programme has been designed to equip participants in several areas.

"These include applying the new criminal laws in terror investigations, using digital evidence in prosecution, and trial strategy and management," it said. "The programme will also cover special provisions relating to the investigation of terror cases, common challenges posed by the defence, the protection of witnesses, and the initiatives taken by the government to improve prosecution," it added. Over the two days, the deliberations will enable law enforcement agencies to share their experiences, highlight good practices in handling counter-terrorism matters, and draw upon lessons learnt from terror investigations.

The conference has been attended by senior police officers of States and Union Territories, officers of Central agencies and departments dealing with counter-terrorism, and experts from allied fields including law, forensics and technology. Held annually, the conference has steadily grown into a significant gathering of operational forces, agencies working in the field of counter-terrorism, and experts from the technical, legal and forensic domains. It offers the agencies and forces an opportunity to collectively examine matters that have bearing on national security and the threats arising from terrorism. In keeping with the 'Whole of government approach', the conference places particular emphasis on fostering synergy among all stakeholders. It seeks to establish formal as well as informal channels that enable coordinated and concerted action against terrorism. The conference also aims to contribute substantive inputs towards the formulation of future policy.