The Union Cabinet approved the Rs 13,037.66 crore Jaipur Metro Phase-2. The 41 km North-South corridor will boost city development, ease traffic, and enhance public transport, according to Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, who thanked PM Modi.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said that Union Cabinet approval for Jaipur Metro Phase-2 is set to give a fresh momentum to the city's development.

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Sharing an X post, Sharma wrote, "Jaipur's development to gain new momentum! Heartfelt thanks to the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, for approving Jaipur Metro Phase-2! This 41 km long 'North-South Corridor' costing ₹13,037.66 crore will become the city's lifeline from Prahladpura to Todhi Mod." जयपुर के विकास को मिलेगी नई रफ्तार! आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी की अध्यक्षता में केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल द्वारा जयपुर मेट्रो फेज-2 को मंजूरी दिए जाने पर हार्दिक आभार! ₹13,037.66 करोड़ की लागत वाला यह 41 किमी लंबा 'नॉर्थ-साउथ कॉरिडोर' प्रहलादपुरा से टोडी मोड़ तक शहर… pic.twitter.com/LtqoACfx7q — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) April 8, 2026

He further added, "From Sitapura to VKIA, this corridor will ease traffic while also strengthening the resolve for 'Developed Rajasthan'."

Cabinet Approves Project: Scope and Connectivity

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved Jaipur Metro Phase-2, a transformative 41 km long North-South corridor from Prahladpura to Todi Mod, comprising 36 stations, at a total project cost of Rs 13,037.66 crore.

According to a statement from the Cabinet, the project will be implemented by Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited (RMRCL), a 50:50 joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Rajasthan. The Phase-2 corridor will provide seamless connectivity to major activity nodes such as Sitapura Industrial Area, VKIA, Jaipur Airport, Tonk Road, SMS Hospital and Stadium, Ambabari and Vidhyadhar Nagar. It includes underground stations in the airport area and will integrate with the operational Phase-1 through planned interchanges and feeder systems, ensuring a unified and continuous metro network across the city.

Boost to Public Transport and Ridership

At present, Jaipur Metro Phase-1 records an average daily ridership of around 60,000 passengers on the shorter but critical 11.64 km corridor. With the commissioning of Phase-2, the metro network is expected to witness a manifold increase in ridership, substantially enhancing the share of public transport in Jaipur and reducing dependence on private vehicles.

Economic Viability and Funding Model

Jaipur Metro Phase-2 has undergone a comprehensive appraisal at multiple levels, including Inter-Ministerial Consultation, Network Planning Group review and Public Investment Board evaluation. The project has an Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) which is more than the threshold (>14%), indicating strong socio-economic viability. Funding is structured through equity support from the Government of India and the Government of Rajasthan, subordinate debt and multilateral financing, in accordance with the Metro Rail Policy, 2017.

Completion Timeline and Network Integration

The project is aligned with the Rajasthan TOD Policy-2025, proposed UMTA reforms, and national sustainable urban transport objectives. Targeted for completion by September 2031, Jaipur Metro Phase-2 is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion, lower vehicular emissions and enhance mobility for residents, workers and tourists alike, reinforcing Jaipur's position as a modern, future-ready city and a step towards Viksit Bharat and Viksit Rajasthan.

Jaipur already has an operational metro system under Phase-1, running along the East-West corridor from Mansarovar to Badi Chaupar, covering 11.64 km with 11 stations which connect important residential & commercial areas with the Central Business District of Jaipur, i.e. Heritage Walled City. Jaipur Metro Phase-2, planned along the North-South axis, will complement the existing corridor and provide citywide, pan-Jaipur metro connectivity, significantly easing traffic congestion and improving overall urban mobility. (ANI)