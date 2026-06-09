Police are on high alert in Jaipur amid the JDA's anti-encroachment drive. To prevent rumours and maintain order, authorities suspended internet services for 24 hours. The drive aims to remove illegal structures to widen a key road.

Police continued to maintain vigil in parts of Jaipur on Tuesday following the Jaipur Development Authority's (JDA) ongoing anti-encroachment and demolition drive, officials said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Security Stepped Up, Internet Suspended

The security measures were stepped up as a precautionary step, with authorities also temporarily suspending internet services in the city on Monday to prevent the spread of rumours and maintain law and order. According to the officials, the internet services were suspended for 24 hours starting at midnight on Sunday as a precautionary measure to maintain peace during the operation. Jaipur Divisional Commissioner V Saravana Kumar had issued an order citing concerns that misuse of social media platforms and internet-based services could lead to misinformation and disturbance of public order.

12 Illegal Structures Removed

On Monday, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Saroj Dhayal said the demolition drive is targeting multiple illegal constructions along a key stretch in the city. "In today's operation, there are about 10 to 12 illegal structures that are being removed because they encroach upon the sector road. The situation is completely peaceful, and there is no opposition so far. Internet services have been suspended as a precautionary measure. The public is cooperating in maintaining peace," Dhayal said.

Drive to Widen Key Road

The main purpose of launching the demolition drive was to widen the road running parallel to the railway line from Nandpuri Underpass in the Jagatpura area to 80 feet. An additional police force has been deployed during the demolition process.

Religious Structures Among Encroachments

JDA is working to remove five religious structures--one mosque, two temples, one satsang bhavan (prayer hall), and one mazar (shrine) that fall within the road's Right of Way (ROW). According to Anand Sharma, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the JDA Vigilance Branch, 134 encroachments were removed during a drive on this same route on May 22. Following that, the management and concerned individuals of the religious structures within the road boundary were given time to remove the constructions themselves. After the expiration of the stipulated period, the administration is now acting itself.