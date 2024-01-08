Jailed AAP leader Sanjay Singh files Rajya Sabha nomination; Family appreciates party's support

Sanjay Singh's wife, Anita Singh, conveyed her best wishes as he submitted his nomination amidst a show of solidarity from supporters, remarking on the historical nature of filing a nomination from jail. She extended warm regards to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for entrusting Singh with such a significant responsibility.

Jailed AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Monday (January 8) made a dramatic entry at the Civil Lines venue in a police van to file his Rajya Sabha nomination. His father, Dinesh Singh, expressed gratitude to the Aam Aadmi Party and its workers for their unwavering support during his son's arrest, highlighting the party's trust in Sanjay Singh's commitment to truth.

Sanjay Singh's wife, Anita Singh, conveyed her best wishes as he submitted his nomination amidst a show of solidarity from supporters, remarking on the historical nature of filing a nomination from jail. She extended warm regards to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for entrusting Singh with such a significant responsibility.

The Election Commission's schedule outlines polling hours from 9 am to 4 pm in respective state assemblies, with vote counting slated for January 19 at 5 pm. Singh, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to a Delhi excise policy case, obtained court permission to sign his renomination documents from jail.

Sanjay Singh, a key AAP figure, faces accusations in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy. The party's decision to nominate Swati Maliwal, former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, as its newest Rajya Sabha MP and renominate ND Gupta for a second term has been made public.

Maliwal, a women's rights advocate and the former DCW chairperson, resigned from her post after AAP nominated her for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Joining the race, she filed her nomination at Civil Lines. Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai highlighted Singh and Maliwal's candidacies, stressing the party's intention to represent diverse voices in the Rajya Sabha.

