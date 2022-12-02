'Jail officials accepted bribes': Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes to DG Tihar

The conman also allegedly claimed that the Deputy Superintendent Jai Singh had beaten him along with his associate Deputy Superintendent when he was lodged in prison number 1 in the year 2021.

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Thursday (December 1) wrote another letter to the Directorate General of Tihar Jail in Delhi and accused prison officials of bribery.

In his letter to the DG Prisons, the conman has said that Superintendent Rajkumar and Deputy Superintendent Jai Singh, who have been transferred to prison number 14 (where Sukesh is lodged), have taken Rs 1.25 crore as a bribe from him at the behest of Superintendent Rajesh Chauhan when the conman was imprisoned in jail number 4 between the years 2019 and 2020.

"After that, even in the year 2021, Rajkumar was threatening me and took Rs 5 lakh every month. I have complained about it to the Supreme Court too. The amount was transferred to different accounts through my secretary," the letter read.

The conman also allegedly claimed that the Deputy Superintendent Jai Singh had beaten him along with his associate Deputy Superintendent when he was lodged in prison number 1 in the year 2021.

"They also hurled abuse at my family, about which I complained to the then-DG Sandeep Goyal later at Harinagar police station," Sukesh said.

Sukesh has requested DG Tihar that his life is in danger from Rajkumar and Jai Singh in this prison, so either his jail should be changed or both of them should be transferred.

Earlier, Sukesh made several serious allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He has written several letters to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Last time he challenged CM Kejriwal to conduct a polygraph test. He had said that if both of us get a polygraph test, then the truth will be out.