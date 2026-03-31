Former Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for approving Rs 3,920 crore financial assistance to the state under the 'Pride of Hills' scheme to boost infrastructure and capital expenditure.

Leader of Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving financial assistance of Rs 3,920 crore to the state under the 'Pride of Hills' scheme.

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In a statement, Thakur said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for providing Rs 3,920 crore financial assistance to Himachal Pradesh under the 'Pride of Hills' scheme. This support will give a new direction to the state's development."

He said the funds released under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) will play a crucial role in enhancing capital expenditure and strengthening infrastructure in the state.

Thakur Urges Proper Fund Utilisation

The former Chief Minister also urged the state government to ensure that the funds provided by the Centre are utilised strictly for the purposes for which they have been sanctioned, so that maximum benefit can be achieved.

Thakur further informed that he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, during which detailed discussions were held on Himachal Pradesh's financial situation and other issues concerning the state's interests.

In addition to the scheme, the state will also receive Rs 765 crore as untied funds, enabling the government to implement projects based on its own priorities, according to a release.

Uttarakhand's Development Path

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this significant support, stating that with the continuous assistance of the central government, Uttarakhand is setting new benchmarks in development and moving rapidly on the path of progress.

Sports Infrastructure Boost

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday detailed the state's extensive development of sports facilities, including the completion of over 102 mini stadiums and 157 playgrounds.

On Saturday, the CM emphasised that this is a 'strong initiative to realise the dreams of Uttarakhand's youth.

'Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post on X, said, "To hone the talent of the state's youth and provide them with a better platform, 102 mini stadiums, 157 playgrounds, and 7 multipurpose halls have been constructed in the state. This is not merely an expansion of basic infrastructure, but a strong initiative to realise the dreams of Uttarakhand's youth, through which sports culture is being promoted in villages, and our players are bringing glory to the state at national and international levels." (ANI)