Former Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur met PM Modi in Delhi to discuss state issues. He defended the meeting, urging against politicising such interactions and questioning the selective criticism compared to meetings held by Congress leaders.

The Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, on Wednesday said he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed a range of issues concerning the state, asserting that such interactions should not be politicised.

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Speaking to reporters in Shimla after returning from Delhi, Thakur said that details on various issues were discussed. "I was fortunate to meet the Prime Minister. He invited me, and we discussed everything related to Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Thakur defends meeting, questions selective criticism

Responding to questions over his visit, the BJP leader rejected criticism surrounding political meetings, saying there should be parity in how such engagements are viewed. "There should be equality. Leaders should be free to meet and discuss matters. Why should there be questions or objections when we meet our party leadership?" he pointed out.

Taking a swipe at the Congress leadership, Thakur referred to visits by senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, suggesting that similar scrutiny is not applied in their case. "Leaders from Delhi come here and meet freely. No one talks about permissions then," he remarked.

Thakur also expressed displeasure over what he termed as selective criticism. "I have serious objections to the way questions are being raised. We must have a balanced approach." Thakur said.

'Meaningful discussion' on Himachal's interests

Thakur maintained that engaging with national leadership is essential for addressing state issues and reiterated that his meeting with the Prime Minister was focused on Himachal Pradesh's concerns.

The BJP leader met PM Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Jairam Thakur said, "Today, in New Delhi, I paid a courtesy call on the country's illustrious, visionary, and karma yogi Prime Minister, the honorable Shri Narendra Modi Ji, and extended my heartfelt congratulations to him for establishing a historic and inspiring record of public service "as the head of the government." On this occasion, there was a detailed and meaningful discussion on various important matters related to the interests of Himachal Pradesh. The Honorable Prime Minister Ji's simple personality, steadfast leadership, and dedication to the nation serve as an inspiration for all of us." (ANI)