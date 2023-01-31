'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha' officially becomes state song; to be adopted on February 19

The Marathi song, 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha,' will be adopted on February 19, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha empire. "We have decided to adopt this song as the state's official song as it has warmth, emotion, and spirit," said Maha Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

In its latest decision, the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government recognised the Marathi song, 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha,' as its official state song on Tuesday, January 31, 2022.

On February 19, the song will be adopted on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha empire.

The Marathi patriotic song praising the Indian state of Maharashtra, 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha, Garja Maharashtra Majha,' which means 'Glory to Maharashtra,' was written by Raja Badhe and sung by Balladeer Krishnarao Sable, famously known as Shaheer Sable.

Previously, the state government decided to inaugurate the song officially at the Maharashtra Bhushan awards ceremony that was slated to be held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on October 19, 2022. However, due to the weather condition, the ceremony was postponed.

As part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations for the 75th anniversary of India's independence, Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, "Some states have written their own songs, while others have adopted the existing ones. The Maharashtra government had shortlisted three songs before deciding on 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha.'"

"We have decided to adopt this song as the state's official song as it has warmth, emotion, and spirit," added Mungantiwar.

The state government is working on reducing the song's length to 1.5 minutes by removing two paragraphs, as per reports. The original song lasts about 3.5 minutes. The song will be played in Maharashtra at all formal and ceremonial functions.

