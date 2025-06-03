Hindu and Sikh organisations in British Columbia have urged Premier David Eby to establish a Kanishka Memorial and Learning Centre to honour victims of the 1985 Air India bombing, Canada’s deadliest terrorist attack.

A coalition of grassroots Hindu and Sikh civic organisations in British Columbia has written to Premier David Eby urging him to build a Kanishka Memorial and Learning Centre. The request comes ahead of the 40th anniversary of the 1985 Air India Flight 182 bombing, the deadliest terror attack in the history of Canada.

A plea for remembrance and justice

In a letter dated May 28, 2025, the coalition urged the government to honour the memories of the 331 lives lost when Air India Flight 182 was bombed on June 23, 1985. The tragedy killed 329 people on board, including 268 Canadian citizens, 27 British citizens, and 22 Indian citizens.

The organisations have requested that the BC government commit to the project by June 23, 2025, exactly 40 years since the attack.

Features proposed for Kanishka Memorial

The coalition envisions the Kanishka Memorial and Learning Centre as more than just a memorial. It aims to serve as a lasting symbol of memory, resilience, and unity. According to the proposal, the centre would include:

A memorial wall and reflection garden: To honour all 331 victims and provide space for healing.

To honour all 331 victims and provide space for healing. A public learning centre: With archives, exhibits, and educational materials about the bombing and the dangers of extremism.

With archives, exhibits, and educational materials about the bombing and the dangers of extremism. Educational programs: For students and the public, focused on empathy, vigilance, and civic responsibility.

For students and the public, focused on empathy, vigilance, and civic responsibility. Spaces for remembrance and dialogue: To promote healing, reconciliation, and deeper understanding within Canadian society.

'A place of honour for the victims'

The letter highlights the need to provide grieving families a place of dignity, reflection, and recognition. “They deserve a place of honour, reflection, and remembrance, a lasting acknowledgment of their pain, resilience, and dignity,” it reads.

The initiative stresses that future generations should learn the full truth of the tragedy, its causes, impact, and lessons on extremism, justice, and compassion.

A shared commitment to justice and reconciliation

Calling it both a moral and civic responsibility, the coalition says the centre would be a profound act of reconciliation and a commitment to justice. It would also serve as a reminder to confront hate and nurture a safer, united society.

Signatories and support

The letter is signed by Sanjeev Kaul, chief spokesperson for the initiative, on behalf of several groups:

North American Hindus Association

Vedic Sevak

Organization of Hindu Malayalee Society (OHM-BC)

Okanagan Hindu Temple & Cultural Society

Bhartiya Kala Evan Sahitya Parishad

Santana Spiritual Society, BC

They have also expressed readiness to work with Premier Eby to identify a suitable location for the centre. A petition in support of the project is active at www.Kanishka40.ca.