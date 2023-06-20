Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Indian Railways to run 857 special trains for over 20 lakh pilgrims

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Indian Railways will operate 857 special trains towards Puri and back during the Jagannath Rath Yatra this year for approximately 20 lakh pilgrims. The special trains will be operated till June 30.

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Indian Railways to run 857 special trains for over 20 lakh pilgrims gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 8:44 AM IST

    For the estimated 20 lakh pilgrims who are anticipated to attend this year's Jagannath Rath Yatra, Indian Railways will operate 857 special trains from and to Puri, according to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He said that all preparations had been done at the Puri station for the pilgrims who would be arriving for the Rath yatra. The Puri Rath Yatra will start on June 20 this year and end on June 28, 2023.

    "At the Puri station, all preparations have been made for the pilgrims who are coming for the Rath yatra. For the approximately 20 lakh pilgrims (scheduled to gather for the yatra) 857 special trains have been set up, according to Vaishnaw.

    Also Read | Amid political row, Gita Press declines Rs 1 crore cash award for Gandhi Peace Prize

    East Coast Railway in a release on June 18, said that the Rath Yatra Special trains will be operated for the passengers visiting Puri during the nine-day festival. The special trains will be operated till June 30.

    The special trains would run from several places in Odisha as well as nearby states including West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh. The trains would run between Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Puri from Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Paradip, Gunupur, Sambalpur, Jagdalpur, Rourkela, and Angul in Odisha.

    The Jagannath Puri Yatra or the famous chariot festival of India is of immense significance to Hindus and is celebrated with great pomp and splendour in the state of Odisha. The festival honours Lord Jagannath, who along with his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra are thought to be a manifestation of Lord Krishna. To take part in the spectacular festival, millions of devotees from all over the world congregate in and around Odisha during this period.

    Also Read | IndiGo places largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline; orders for 500 planes with Airbus

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2023, 8:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala news LIVE 20 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: One dead after explosion in steel factory in Palakkad

    PM Modi's US Visit: 'Opportunity to enrich depth of ties...' Prime Minister emplanes for State visit

    PM Modi's US Visit: 'Opportunity to enrich depth of ties...' Prime Minister emplanes for State visit (WATCH)

    Amid political row, Gita Press declines Rs 1 crore cash award for Gandhi Peace Prize snt

    Amid political row, Gita Press declines Rs 1 crore cash award for Gandhi Peace Prize

    IndiGo places largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline; orders for 500 planes with Airbus snt

    IndiGo places largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline; orders for 500 planes with Airbus

    Explained Why the latest TAPAS test is a milestone for India

    Explained: Why the latest TAPAS test is a milestone for India

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news LIVE 20 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: One dead after explosion in steel factory in Palakkad

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 20 June: Check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 20 June: Check cost per litre in your city

    Jee Karda: Tamannaah Bhatia talks about her sex scenes with Suhail Nayyar says This Is How It Is RBA

    Jee Karda: Tamannaah Bhatia talks about her sex scenes with Suhail Nayyar, says ‘This Is How It Is’

    Ratha Yatra 2023: Wishes, greetings, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statues to share RBA

    Ratha Yatra 2023: Wishes, greetings, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statues to share

    Adipurush box office report Day 4: Prabhas' film collapses on Monday, post-negative reviews during weekend RBA

    Adipurush box office report Day 4: Prabhas' film collapses on Monday, post-negative reviews during weekend

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon