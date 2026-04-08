YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the TDP government's decision to make Amaravati the sole capital, alleging corruption and inflated construction costs. He contrasted this with his practical three-capital solution for decentralized development in Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP's Jagan Slams Naidu Over Amaravati Capital

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government's decision to make Amaravati the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh, alleging that Naidu is focusing exclusively on the city in the expectation of receiving commissions and indulging in corruption. "On the capital issue, we offered a practical solution: Visakhapatnam as Executive Capital, Kurnool as Judicial Capitaland Amaravati as Legislative Capital...Alternatively, we proposed developing a growth corridor, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, and Guntur, under the Mavigun concept. Instead of spending ₹2 lakh crore on Amaravati alone, even 10% of that could have created a functional capital and economic engine immediately. But Chandrababu rejected these ideas, focusing only on Amaravati for alleged commissions and corruption," said Reddy.

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Alleges Financial Exploitation and Inflated Costs

The YSRCP Chief claimed that Amaravati is being turned into a tool for massive financial exploitation, as construction costs are being fixed at ₹14,000 per square foot, unlike major cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru, where costs hover around ₹4,500 per square foot. Furthermore, he alleged that contracts are being awarded to relatives and suspected benamis, with thousands of crores already released, as the development of the city takes place. "Amaravati is being turned into a tool for massive financial exploitation. In major cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru, construction costs are around ₹4,500 per square foot. But in Amaravati, costs are being fixed at ₹14,000 per square foot. Contracts are being awarded to relatives and alleged benamis, with thousands of crores released as mobilization advances. If this continues, how will the state generate revenue? What will happen to the middle class and the poor?, " added Reddy.

Amaravati Formally Declared Sole Capital

Reddy's remarks follow the publication of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Act, 2026, in the official Gazette. The Act, which recently received the President's assent, formally establishes Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. Sharing the Gazette publication on X, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced, "The capital of Andhra Pradesh is Amaravati."

CM Naidu Welcomes Decision

CM N Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the recognition of Amaravati as the state's sole capital, expressing gratitude towards President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on X, Naidu said, " On behalf of my people of Andhra Pradesh, I express profound gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu Ji for her gracious assent to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Act, 2026, fulfilling the long-cherished dream of our capital. I thank the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for his commitment to our state and his guidance, all MPs who supported the Bill, our state leaders, and every citizen who stood with us. This is a victory for my people of Andhra Pradesh, especially my farmers of Amaravati." (ANI)