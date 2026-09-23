YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Governor Abdul Nazeer to complain about an alleged attack on YSRCP leaders. He sought a CBI investigation into DSC teacher recruitment irregularities, accusing the TDP government of suppressing a peaceful protest.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Governor Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday and submitted a complaint over the alleged attack on YSRCP leaders near the SAAP office.

Jagan sought a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities in the District Selection Committee (DSC) teacher recruitment process. He alleged that the state government attempted to suppress a peaceful protest organised against the alleged irregularities in DSC recruitment.

Jagan Alleges Suppression of Protest

Jagan said the YSRCP had already highlighted the alleged irregularities through detailed explanations and several press conferences. He said a peaceful rally and demonstration was held at the SAAP office on September 21, with the participation of unemployed youth and others affected by the recruitment process.

Jagan alleged that the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government, with the support of the police, attempted to disrupt the protest by deploying TDP supporters. He also claimed that the Krishna district YSRCP president and other organisers had informed the Commissioner of Police in advance about the proposed rally.

Despite the prior intimation, the government allegedly disrupted the demonstration and prevented the protesters from raising their concerns, Jagan alleged.

Concerns Over Teacher Recruitment Process

On teacher recruitment, Jagan said around 1.5 lakh teachers currently working in Andhra Pradesh had secured their jobs through DSC examinations conducted over the years. He alleged that the present government was making certain teacher appointments without conducting competitive examinations and was instead relying on certificates and government orders.

Jagan claimed that such a recruitment process was unfair to teachers who had secured their positions after appearing for and clearing the prescribed DSC examinations.

Reacting to the Gade Sai Krishna case, Jagan also referred to the Supreme Court’s intervention and raised concerns over the police handling of the case and the alleged treatment of Sai Krishna’s family. (ANI)