YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the TDP-led coalition in Andhra Pradesh as 'wicked' and 'corrupt,' announcing a mass-contact programme across 150 constituencies to highlight its failures and instill confidence in people.

Fiscal Comparison and Corruption Allegations Giving a contrast of the two governments, he said, "We supported people in every way and helped them out despite COVID and fulfilled all our poll promises. Chandrababu, on the other hand, has broken all the Super Six promises and cheated all sections of the people." During our five-year term, we have taken loans totalling about Rs 3.32 lakh crore, of which Rs 2.73 lakh crore was disbursed under DBT for welfare schemes. We have full data and details. Chandrababu has taken Rs 3 lakh crore loan during his less than two-year term, and there is no accountability. Widespread Corruption Detailed While welfare schemes were not implemented, where the money went and the answer is rampant corruption. From liquor to sand, corruption is mounting, and ruling party members are stashing money, with the leadership taking its due share.Belt shops are auctioned, liquor is sold above MRP, and it is available round the clock. When it comes to sand, sales have increased, but revenue has fallen, which is another shining example of corruption. The Sankranti festival was run like a gambling festival with high stakes, and the festive spirit was lost to commercial activity and commissions for leaders and cadre of the ruling party, with the police also actively involved, he said. Deteriorating Law and Order Law and order have deteriorated. Railway Koduru MLA has intimidated a female employee, another woman employee attempted suicide, unable to bear the harassment of the Amadalavalasa MLA, while the Satyavedu MLA raped a woman and closed the case by misusing his power. These are but a few examples. On the other hand, they are foisting false cases against political opponents. Failure of Welfare and Essential Services Students are suffering because all welfare schemes have been suspended; Aarogyasri has been crippled; and farmers are not receiving MSP and are in distress for multiple reasons. "If the government cannot provide agriculture, healthcare, and education, then what is the point of having a government?" he asked.He said he would undertake a padayatra covering all 150 Assembly constituencies to highlight the coalition's failures and highlight the contrast. (ANI) Railway Koduru MLA has intimidated a female employee, another woman employee attempted suicide, unable to bear the harassment of the Amadalavalasa MLA, while the Satyavedu MLA raped a woman and closed the case by misusing his power. These are but a few examples. On the other hand, they are foisting false cases against political opponents.Students are suffering because all welfare schemes have been suspended; Aarogyasri has been crippled; and farmers are not receiving MSP and are in distress for multiple reasons. "If the government cannot provide agriculture, healthcare, and education, then what is the point of having a government?" he asked.He said he would undertake a padayatra covering all 150 Assembly constituencies to highlight the coalition's failures and highlight the contrast. (ANI)