Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini says his govt aims to build a state of dignity, not just boost development stats. He highlighted plans to make farmers energy providers via solar power and intensify efforts under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said his government's objective was not merely to improve development statistics but to build a state where daughters are educated, youth progress, farmers prosper and the poor live with dignity.

Vision for Farmers and Solar Energy

Addressing an event in Delhi, Saini said the state government was working in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to empower farmers to generate energy alongside producing food. Elaborating on the government's plans to promote solar energy and natural farming, Saini said efforts would be intensified to connect more households with solar power under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana. He said solar panels had already been installed on the rooftops of more than 1.5 lakh homes in Haryana, resulting in zero electricity bills for these households.

"Our goal is not merely to boost development statistics. We aim to build a Haryana where daughters are educated, the youth progress, farmers prosper, and the poor live with dignity. Guided by the Prime Minister's vision, we are working to transform our farmers from mere food providers into energy providers. In line with his directives, we will empower farmers to generate energy alongside producing food. Efforts to connect households to solar energy via the PM Surya Ghar Yojana will be intensified,” said CM Saini.

He asserted, “Under the scheme launched by the Prime Minister, solar panels have already been installed on the rooftops of over 1.5 lakh homes in Haryana, resulting in zero electricity bills. We aim to bring at least 1,000 farmers from every assembly constituency into the fold of natural farming. We have urged all our ministers and MLAs to encourage every village and every family to dedicate at least one acre of land to natural farming."

Politics as a Means of Public Service

Saini also spoke about the role of BJP workers in public service, saying Prime Minister Modi had emphasised that politics should be centred on serving people rather than merely winning elections. "The Prime Minister holds great affection and love for the people of Haryana. He has shown us the path of politics through service. For us, politics is not merely a means to win elections; it means sharing in the joys and sorrows of the people and standing by them—this is what the Prime Minister has emphasised. Our party workers are not those who engage with the public only during elections,” he said.

He further cited the COVID-19 pandemic as an example of party workers' involvement in public service and said BJP workers, MLAs and ministers stood alongside people during the crisis.

“Our workers are seen standing with the people during times of service, in moments of crisis, and in every noble social endeavour; this embodies the spirit of service. If I were to speak about the global COVID crisis—when no one else was to be seen—it was our workers who were visible. Our MLAs and ministers were seen standing among the people and supporting them; this is true service," he added. (ANI)