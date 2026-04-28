YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the attack on ex-MLA Uma Shankar Ganesh, blaming TDP for a "collapse of governance." He also expressed profound grief over the death of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nadendla Bhaskara Rao.

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly condemned the attack on former Narsipatnam MLA Petla Uma Shankar Ganesh in Narsipatnam.

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Jagan Blames TDP for Attack, Alleges 'Collapse of Governance'

In a statement released, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that for merely questioning the activity being carried out against High Court orders, Uma Shankar Ganesh was obstructed and his vehicle was vandalised by followers of TDP MLA and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu.

"When a public representative is attacked for questioning an issue, it reflects a complete collapse of governance and law enforcement under N. Chandrababu Naidu," he stated.

He said such brazen and violent intimidation will not silence the truth and reaffirmed his support for Uma Shankar Ganesh. He demanded that the government act without delay, register strict cases against all those involved, and take immediate and decisive steps to restore law and order in the state.

Jagan, Governor Mourn Former CM Nadendla Bhaskara Rao

Earlier on April 25, Reddy also expressed grief over the death of Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, calling it a "heartbreaking" loss.

"The demise of former Chief Minister Nandedla Bhaskar Rao garu is heartbreaking. I pray that his soul attains peace and that God grants courage to his family members during this difficult time," Jagan said in a post on X.

In an official condolence message, Jagan described Bhaskara Rao as a leader who "carved a distinguished place in Andhra Pradesh politics" and whose "steadfast commitment to public service and vast political experience remain an ideal for generations." He termed his passing an "irreparable loss to the state" and conveyed his "profound sympathies to the bereaved family, praying that they find the strength to endure this grief. "

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer also expressed 'profound grief and sadness' over the death of the former Chief Minister, who served briefly as the 11th Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh in 1984, according to an official statement from Andhra Pradesh Lok Bhavan. (ANI)