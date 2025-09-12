Anamika Mondal, a third-year Jadavpur University student, died after being found unconscious in a campus pond. Police are investigating. TMCP raised concerns about event timing and alcohol use amid growing campus safety worries.

A third-year female student of Jadavpur University in Kolkata was found unconscious near a pond on Thursday night. The student, identified as Anamika Mondal, was studying in the English department. She was chatting with classmates during a cultural event on campus before being found lying near the waterbody close to Gate No. 4 and the union room.

Rushed to hospital, declared dead

Fellow students and university staff quickly took Anamika to a nearby private hospital, KPC Medical College. Doctors declared her dead on arrival. A hospital source said the death is suspected to be due to drowning. The exact reason behind how she ended up in the pond is still unknown.

Investigation underway

Police from Jadavpur station reached the hospital after being informed by university authorities. An official inquiry has started. The body of Anamika has been sent for a postmortem. Police said they will release an official statement after completing the preliminary investigation and postmortem report.

Students and officials concerned

The incident shocked the university campus. Senior university officials, faculty members and student union leaders went to the hospital to support Anamika's family and friends. The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), a student group linked to the ruling party, questioned why the cultural event continued until night, reports NDTV. They demanded the CCTV footage and also raised concerns about alcohol use on the campus.

This tragedy comes two years after a first-year student died in August 2023 after falling from a hostel balcony during an alleged ragging incident. That case led to protests and arrests of several students.