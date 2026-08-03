In a major blow to terror, J&K forces arrested a suspect in Pulwama with a hand grenade. Separately, Reasi Police attached properties of five Pakistan-based terror handlers to dismantle terror financing networks.

Suspect with Grenade Apprehended in Pulwama

Delivering a major blow to the terror ecosystem, Pulwama Police, in a joint operation with 44 Rashtriya Rifles (Army) and 183 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), apprehended a suspect during naka checking on Monday. The Jammu and Kashmir Police also recovered one hand grenade, three anti-national posters, and one mobile phone from the suspect's possession.

The joint naka was established on the Drabgam-Pachar Road. During checking, a suspicious person approaching from Drabgam towards Pachar attempted to flee on noticing the naka. However, the alert naka party swiftly chased and apprehended him near the Fruit Mandi on Pachar Road. The accused was identified as Tousef Ahmad Dar.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and Sections 13, 18, 23 & 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The police have also initiated an investigation to ascertain the source of the recovered material and identify any further linkages.

Properties of Terror Handlers Attached in Reasi

In a separate incident, Reasi Police in Jammu and Kashmir on July 30 attached the immovable properties of five alleged Pakistan-based terror handlers during the investigation of an FIR registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the UAPA, and the EIMCO Act.

The attachment proceedings were carried out by a police team led by SDPO Mahore, Parul Bhardwaj, JKPS, along with the SHO, Police Station Mahore, in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, Mahore, and local witnesses, a press release said.

During the investigation, credible evidence established that the above accused had exfiltrated to Pakistan for terrorist training and are presently operating as terror handlers from across the border, actively promoting, facilitating, and coordinating terrorist activities.

The investigation further revealed that these properties were liable to be alienated, with the proceeds intended to finance and sustain terrorist operations. Based on these findings, Reasi Police, after obtaining the requisite approval from the Police Headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir, attached the properties under the relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, to prevent their misuse for terror financing. (ANI)